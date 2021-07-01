Be aware of rip currents this holiday weekend

Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown is warning those traveling to the Gulf this weekend to be mindful of dangerous rip currents.
A persistent, and at times brisk, southwest flow is expected to develop along the coast late this week that will impact south-facing beaches by this afternoon and west-facing beaches beginning on Friday, Brown said. Surf heights of 2 to 3 feet are expected to result in a high risk of rip currents. Surf heights are expected to build to around 3 feet on Saturday and Sunday, reinforcing the high rip current risk.
According to the National Ocean Service, rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water that are prevalent along the East, Gulf, and West coasts of the U.S., as well as along the shores of the Great Lakes. Moving at speeds of up to eight feet per second, rip currents can move faster than an Olympic swimmer.
Panicked swimmers often try to counter a rip current by swimming straight back to shore—putting themselves at risk of drowning because of fatigue. Lifeguards rescue tens of thousands of people from rip currents in the U.S. every year, but it is estimated that 100 people are killed by rip currents annually.
If caught in a rip current, experts advise not to fight it and to instead swim parallel to the shore and swim back to land at an angle. To spot a rip current, look for a break or flat spot in the waves, or as an area of white water that moves away from the shore.
To avoid getting caught in a rip, check National Weather service surf zone forecasts before heading to the beach, and talk with a lifeguard before getting in the water to find out about current conditions. Always swim in view of a lifeguard, and if you do end up in a rip current, staying calm and knowing what to do can ensure you make it safely back to shore.
While the terms are often confused, rip currents are different than rip tides. A rip tide is a specific type of current associated with the swift movement of tidal water through inlets and the mouths of estuaries, embayments and harbors.
Commonly believed myths debunked
Myth: Rip currents pull you under water.
In fact, rip currents carry people away from the shore. Rip currents are surface currents, not undertows.
An undertow is a short-lived, sub-surface surge of water associated with wave action. It can drag you down, but it’s not truly treacherous because you won’t be held under for long. Just relax and hold your breath, and you’ll pop to the surface, often on the back side of the waves breaking near shore.
Rip currents are surface currents that can move as fast as five miles per hour, faster than even Olympic-level swimmers. But while rip currents can move fast, they won’t take you far off shore. If you find yourself floating away from shore, try to relax, float, and wave for help.
Myth: If you get caught in a powerful rip, you can be swept out to sea forever.
Even under the worst conditions, you won’t be swept to the middle of the ocean, though it could be a long swim back to shore.
Most rip currents are part of a closed circuit, says Robert Anthony Dalrymple, a coastal engineer and rip current scientist at Johns Hopkins University. If you ride a rip current long enough – float along with it – you will usually be taken back to shore by a diffuse, weaker return flow.
The exception to this occurs during fierce storms, when pounding surf sets up powerful longshore currents that shed turbulent eddies. The seaward-flowing arms of these swirling currents may look and feel like “rips,” but they are not part of a circulation cell that will slowly carry you toward shore. Instead you’ll be deposited outside of the surf-zone, sometimes a distance of multiple widths of it. When the surf is big, most people should stay out of the water.
Myth: If you don’t see a rip current, you don’t have to worry about one.
In some cases, rip currents can form spontaneously, in response to the interaction of a lot of waves coming together from many directions at once.
These wave-induced “flash” rips may last only a few minutes or they may pulse – wax and wane – over a longer period of time, says Bob Guza, a coastal oceanography professor at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, UC San Diego, who has studied transient rip current formation in North Carolina and had California Sea Grant support to study surf-zone dynamics, including rip currents. Flash rip currents are not as powerful or dangerous as other rips but they can nonetheless take people off guard and induce panic.