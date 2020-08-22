Be weather aware

There are two tropical storms headed to the Gulf of Mexico expected to reach hurricane strength soon, but Tropical Storm Laura is more likely to affect Alabama.
There is still some uncertainty with Laura’s track at this time, but the picture should be clearer on Sunday.
Laura’s track has shifted slightly south and west. The earliest expected arrival time for landfall could come Tuesday morning, but Coffee County Emergency officials say later Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning is more likely.
The system could bring about three inches of rain the Wiregrass.
