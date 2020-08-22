 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Be weather aware
0 comments

Be weather aware

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
082320-ent-weather-p1

There are two tropical storms headed to the Gulf of Mexico expected to reach hurricane strength soon, but Tropical Storm Laura is more likely to affect Alabama.

There is still some uncertainty with Laura’s track at this time, but the picture should be clearer on Sunday.

Laura’s track has shifted slightly south and west. The earliest expected arrival time for landfall could come Tuesday morning, but Coffee County Emergency officials say later Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning is more likely.

The system could bring about three inches of rain the Wiregrass.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Coffee County Jail Report

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between August 9 and August 15. The information is in the following format: Name,…

Elba BOE maps out plan for football
News

Elba BOE maps out plan for football

  • Updated

In the first school board meeting since Elba students returned to school, the main focus was on updating the board on the number of absent stu…

Watch Now: Related Video

The World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade 2013 - Enterprise, AL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert