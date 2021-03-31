Beauty shops and barbers

Back in the day, little communities sprang up around textile mills. Many, many houses were crammed together within walking distance of these places of employment, and I grew up in one of those neighborhoods. It was simply called, “the Mill Village.”
I realize I am dating myself here, but that was over 50 years ago. I rode through there recently on a little reminiscing tour. Both mills are long gone now; concrete slabs and vacant parking lots are the only hints of what used to be.
For a split second, I was seeing ghosts. My mind catapulted back to when residents marched down the roads to work, lunches in hand, and I won’t ever forget the great steam whistle signaling shift-change time. People set their watches by that whistle.
I then drove by the yard where I spent countless hours playing. Funny, it seemed much bigger then. That house is gone too, now part of a driveway to a bigger house. Turning the corner, I noticed a familiar little building barely standing. It used to be a beauty shop called “Jackie’s.” Time can grind away mills, houses and our bodies, but the memories remain. I recollect this place well.
Ms. Jackie was such a nice lady. Mother used to go there to get her hair “fixed.” It’s funny now that I think about it. Sounds like something was broken and being repaired. The shop smelled of smoke and hairspray as the giant hair dryers hummed away.
Down the road a bit, there was another shop called “Bill’s.” While women got their hair fixed, men got theirs cut. We went to barber shops. I can still see the barber pole outside, smell the talcum powder and hear the hedge trimmers—I mean hair clippers—going around my ears. The times have certainly changed. Back in those days, it was beauty and barber shops. Period.
Either one today is a rare find. There are mostly cosmetologists and hair specialists in salons. Nothing wrong with that. The world is always changing and adjusting to the next generation. Yet, as the evolution of clippers and dryers grow smaller and quieter, some things stayed the same. Women and men still need “fixing and cutting,” and the hair still falls to the floor. For a moment, consider the hair salons, the beauty and barber shops as metaphors for Christianity.
The world comes at us from all directions, and we need fixing sometimes. We do things we are not supposed to do, and when we err, something needs to be cut away. You see, no matter how much “cutting and fixing,” our hair continues to grow. What does this mean? Likewise, in this life, we fall short daily.
In Romans 7, the Apostle Paul tells us of the frailty of man and his sin nature. He says, “The good I do, I do not; and the evil I shouldn’t do, I do.” In simple terms Paul is saying that we all mess up. He goes on to point the way for our sin to be fixed and cut away. And like Paul, Christians should also point others to the One who can cut away the sin and fix broken lives. Jesus will fit you in for that “sin haircut” friends. No waiting.
Yes, Mama getting her hair fixed and my haircuts are such great memories. Jackie and Bill have both passed, but they live on in my mind. Mr. Bill always gave me a piece of fruit stripe gum when he had finished. My little reward. After her “hair fixing,” Mama always gave me a dime for the old Coke machine out front. I still recall putting it in and pulling the crank as a little, glass bottle of Coke rolled out. Another reward. I’m not sure one has ever tasted as good since.
Paul ends Romans 7 with these great words, “O wretched man that I am! Who shall deliver me from the body of this death? I thank God through Jesus Christ our Lord.” We each should thank God every day. Our reward is Heaven. Are you in need of a “sin haircut?” No appointment necessary. Beauty shops and barbers. Think about it. May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.