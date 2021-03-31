Beauty shops and barbers

Down the road a bit, there was another shop called “Bill’s.” While women got their hair fixed, men got theirs cut. We went to barber shops. I can still see the barber pole outside, smell the talcum powder and hear the hedge trimmers—I mean hair clippers—going around my ears. The times have certainly changed. Back in those days, it was beauty and barber shops. Period.

Either one today is a rare find. There are mostly cosmetologists and hair specialists in salons. Nothing wrong with that. The world is always changing and adjusting to the next generation. Yet, as the evolution of clippers and dryers grow smaller and quieter, some things stayed the same. Women and men still need “fixing and cutting,” and the hair still falls to the floor. For a moment, consider the hair salons, the beauty and barber shops as metaphors for Christianity.

The world comes at us from all directions, and we need fixing sometimes. We do things we are not supposed to do, and when we err, something needs to be cut away. You see, no matter how much “cutting and fixing,” our hair continues to grow. What does this mean? Likewise, in this life, we fall short daily.