Believe it: Band is missed during road games

Fast forward to 2019 when the Cats scored but 9 points against “New Dothan” and even though the band was in the house at Wildcat Stadium, the song didn’t get played enough to suit any of us adorned in blue.

Sadly, the band wasn’t in Dothan to celebrate seven touchdowns or at Baker High in Mobile when the Cats scored 52 points against Davidson Sept. 11.

Baker’s Marching Hornets Band members must, like EHS, memorize their music, because there ain’t enough light in Clem Richardson Stadium to read sheet music while on the march.

Believe this, Baker’s scoreboard had the brightest lights in the place.

Unlike what Americans are experiencing day after day now when so many people are finding fault with so many parts of our society, without offering a solution to the problems, there is an answer to this one.

Your scribe can offer a lighting solution to the fine Baker High folks who allowed the Cats and Davidson’s Warriors to play a varsity football game there: Get you some kerosene lanterns.

Get those lanterns used in classic westerns and other films that instantly light up entire rooms, caves, barns, etc.