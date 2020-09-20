Believe it: Band is missed during road games

Your scribe couldn’t be paid enough to be in this year’s Enterprise High School Wildcat Marching Band!
There are two reasons:
1. Your scribe, at 70 years old, has trouble climbing stairs/sitting in stands
B. Your scribe has never been able to memorize music.
Despite having been in the EHS Wildcat Marching Band from 1963-68 and playing the school’s fight song at least once after some 148 touchdowns, assorted field goals, 50 halftime shows, 50 pep rallies, upon entering stadiums 50+ times, several times during five homecoming parades, etc., the song’s sheet music was required EVERY time.
Despite those shortcomings, that song remains the favorite tune these ears ever hear.
So, to members of the 2020-21 EHS band, you are missed this football season when the Wildcats are playing football on the road.
Thanks to the pandemic, CORVID-19, coronavirus, whatever it’s called, we’re engaged in some testy times.
On Sept. 4, you band members were especially missed in Rip Hewes Stadium in Dothan, where the 1964 and ’66 bands played “our song” after one touchdown each year.
In five games against Dothan in those years, Enterprise scored but seven touchdowns, went 1-4 and we just really felt neither Dothan nor Enterprise fans heard that beautiful tune enough.
Fast forward to 2019 when the Cats scored but 9 points against “New Dothan” and even though the band was in the house at Wildcat Stadium, the song didn’t get played enough to suit any of us adorned in blue.
Sadly, the band wasn’t in Dothan to celebrate seven touchdowns or at Baker High in Mobile when the Cats scored 52 points against Davidson Sept. 11.
Baker’s Marching Hornets Band members must, like EHS, memorize their music, because there ain’t enough light in Clem Richardson Stadium to read sheet music while on the march.
Believe this, Baker’s scoreboard had the brightest lights in the place.
Unlike what Americans are experiencing day after day now when so many people are finding fault with so many parts of our society, without offering a solution to the problems, there is an answer to this one.
Your scribe can offer a lighting solution to the fine Baker High folks who allowed the Cats and Davidson’s Warriors to play a varsity football game there: Get you some kerosene lanterns.
Get those lanterns used in classic westerns and other films that instantly light up entire rooms, caves, barns, etc.
Never have known the make or model of those lanterns but the only one that looked like those in movies or TV shows that belonged in the House of Adams flat didn’t enlighten our place that well.
Many westerns are screened in the HoA’s Big Moroccan Theater these days. “Gunsmoke” plays on a couple of cable channels repeatedly during every 24 hours and may be more appreciated now than when episodes originally aired.
Why?
Because the Good Guys, U.S. Marshall Matt Dillon, Miss Kitty, Doc Adams (no relation), Chester, Quint, Festus, Sam, Newly, Thad ‘n them WIN by the end of each episode.
In Gunsmoke’s lengthy run, 1955-75, episodes ran in 30-minute blocks, in black and white.
Recently, Miss Kitty, in today’s lingo, transitioned Jack Elam and Bette Davis in separate episodes.
But that’s fodder for another day.
For now, won’t somebody please play “Washington and Lee” …
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!