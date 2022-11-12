Best Bets (copy) (copy)

Nov. 12 & 13

St John the Evangelist Ladies’ Guild will be holding its annual fall bake sale the weekend of Nov. 12 & 13 after all Masses. Stop by to pick up a delicious homemade sweet. All funds raised will go to the Corpus Christi Processional Canopy for our jubilant Celebration in June.

Nov. 14

Lyster Army Health Clinic will host a Flu Vaccination Walk-in Clinic for TRICARE Beneficiaries ages 18 and over on Monday, Nov. 14 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Beneficiaries can also find a local pharmacy that offers the Flu Vaccine by searching by zip code at https://militaryrx.express-scripts.com/find-pharmacy.

To stay up to date on services follow the Lyster Army Health Clinic Facebook page or visit https://lyster.tricare.mil/.

Nov. 15

The Coffee County Education Retirees Association will hold its Annual Christmas Scholarship Auction on Nov. 15 at Panache Events located at 102 Geneva Highway across from the Enterprise City Hall. Each member is asked to bring or send two or more items to be auctioned off. Home baked items are welcomed as well as other items having a value of at least $5. The auction will begin at 10:00 but come early so the items can be put out for viewing. Visitors are welcome to attend. For more information call Barbara Cole at (334) 389-6335.

Nov. 16

The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Enterprise Country Club, 3000 Ozark Highway. Doors open at 11 a.m., lunch begins at 11:30 a.m., and the program, featuring Alabama State Representative Rhett Marques, starts at noon. To RSVP, contact Shannon Smith at 334-494-2753 or rwccreservations@gmail.com no later than Nov. 13.

NOV. 17

National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) Wiregrass Chapter will meet Thursday, Nov. 17, at 11 a.m. in the Enterprise Country Club, 3000 Ozark Highway (Highway 27). The speaker will be Christopher Alexander who is the Blue Cross Blue Shield Federal Employee Insurance Representative. For more information, please call Frank Zerbinos at 334-447-8092.

Nov. 19

Enterprise Community Lighthouse will meet on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Gathering Room, 217 S. Main St. The guest speaker will be Sherry Anderson from Panama City. For more information, call 334-406-9683.

Ongoing

Enterprise Military Support Group meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Meetings are at Church on Boll Weevil Circle located at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle. Anyone who needs to talk about difficult experiences and needs an understanding friend is invited. Call 334-894-6411 for more information.

COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.