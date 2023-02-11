Happenings around Enterprise and the Wiregrass:

February 14

The Coffee County Education Retirees Association will meet Feb. 14 at the Farm Center Community Room, 1065 E. McKinnon Street in New Brockton. The meeting begins at 10 a.m. This meeting is a Valentine’s Gala with lots of fellowship and door prizes. As always, guests are welcome to attend. Don’t forget to bring your pop tabs, canned goods, and school supplies. You may also pay your $15 dues at this time. Call Barbara Cole at (334) 389-6335 for further information.

February 15

The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet Feb. 15, at 11 a.m., at the Enterprise Country Club, 3000 Ozark Highway. The guest speaker is Loren Spivack, a conservative author, political activist, economist, and founder of Free Market Warrior. Social time begins at 11 am; an optional $12 buffet begins at 11:30; and the program begins at approximately 12 noon. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. Please RSVP to Shannon NLT Feb. 12 at (334) 494-2753 or rwccreservations@gmail.com. Please indicate if you will be eating.

February 18

The Enterprise Aglow Community Lighthouse Meeting is Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Gathering Room, 217 S. Main Street in Enterprise. Our Guest Speaker Is Rose Stephens from Dothan. For more information call 334-406-9683.

February 20

The Dale County Republican meeting is Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. at Hoppergrass in Ozark. Speaking at the meeting are Alabama Republican Representative for District 73 Kenneth Paschal who is the first African American Republican to be elected to the Alabama Legislature in almost 140 years; Cedric Coley who is a member a member of the Alabama Republican Executive Committee representing Montgomery and Newton City Councilwoman Belinda Thomas who is part of the Mighty Alabama Strike Force on the Dale County Republican Executive Committee. John Wahl, chairman of the Alabama Republican Party, is also on the agenda. There will be light refreshments. Everyone is welcome to attend this meeting.

February 25

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 373 bi-monthly meeting will be held on Feb. 25 at the Friends of Army Aviation Hangar located at 189 Heritage Way in Ozark in Ozark. There will not be an optional breakfast at this meeting due to the Friends of Army Aviation being out of town for an airshow. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. in the conference room. Meeting date change is due to the VVA State Council Meeting conflict. This meeting is open to members and those that served in the Republic of Vietnam Feb. 28, 1961 and May 7, 1975 and era veterans in any duty location between Aug. 5, 1964 and May 7, 1975 who are interested in Vietnam veterans’ issues. For additional information contact: bob.bcooper@gmail.com.

February 25

Johns Chapel AME Church and H.O.P.E. Ministries are hosting the 2023 Annual Black History Month Empowerment Day Saturday, Feb. 25, at 3 p.m. The Empowerment Day will feature a Black Business Expo, Voter Registration Drive, and workshops on Tax Preparation, Budgeting 101, Broadening Your Knowledge of Investing and the Filing of a Hair Relaxer Lawsuit. Lunch will be provided by Johns Chapel AME Church Sons of Allen at noon and the workshops will begin at 1:15 p.m. This event is free to attend. For more information contact Allie Bell-Reddick at (334) 494-0479 or Rev. Willie White Jr. at (334) 701-5853.

Ongoing

The South Alabama Liberty meetings are at 6:30 p.m. every first Tuesday of the month at Wiregrass Outdoors inside the Hertz Rent-a Car building located at 818 N. Ouida Street behind the Westgate Shopping Center in Enterprise. This nonpartisan group advocates that liberty, along with peace, justice, and freedom, belongs to every American to appreciate and enjoy as written in the U.S. Constitution, but is possible only with a honest, fair, and well-regulated government that respects its citizens. No reservations are necessary and the is no admission fee. For more information, email sa-liberty@proton.me.

Overeaters Anonymous (OA) is a fellowship of people who share the common problem of compulsive eating and compulsive food behaviors. OA is not a diet club. There are no dues, fees, or weigh-ins. The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop eating compulsively. Weekly Overeaters Anonymous meetings are Saturday mornings in Enterprise at the YMCA adult building. Overeaters Anonymous Newcomers Meetings are from 10—10:30 a.m. Saturdays. Overeaters Anonymous Saturday morning meetings are from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m.

Enterprise Military Support Group meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Meetings are at Church on Boll Weevil Circle located at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle. Anyone who needs to talk about difficult experiences and needs an understanding friend is invited. Call 334-894-6411 for more information.

COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

Enterprise Military Support Group meets on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at Church on Boll Weevil Circle located at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise. Anyone who needs to talk about difficult experiences and needs an understanding friend is invited. Call 334-447-2252 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.