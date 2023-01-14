Best Bets (copy)

Happenings around Enterprise and the Wiregrass:

January 15

A Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day Walk and Celebration on the steps of Enterprise City Hall. Speakers are Sgt. Randy Terry, Harolyn Benjamin, Mayor William Cooper, Enterprise City Council member Sonya Rich, Coffee County Commissioner Jimmy Jones, and Enterprise School Board member Rod Caldwell. The event is from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. The public is invited.

The Enterprise Community Awareness Organization is preparing for the return of the Enterprise City-Wide Celebration of the Birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The last service was held in January 2020. Archbishop Carl McComb, pastor of Daleville Christian Fellowship Worship Center will serve as keynote speaker at the celebration on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 4 p.m. at the Enterprise Civic Center, 2401 Neil Metcalf Road (Highway 167 North). Music will be provided by the City-Wide King Mass Choir, under the direction of Yolanda Milton-Daniels and Joe Merida, organist. Rehearsals are set for Jan. 2, and Jan. 9 at 6 p.m., and Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. at St. Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 121 South Carroll Street, Enterprise. The Annual Youth Celebration has been postponed and will be rescheduled in 2024. The Community Awareness Organization will not sponsor a memorial march in 2023. The public is invited to attend. For more information, please contact Essie DuBose, program chairperson, at (334) 464-8428, or Marge Simmons, publicity chairperson, at (334) 477-1962.

January 18

The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet Jan.18 at 11 a.m., at the Enterprise Country Club, 3000 Ozark Highway. The guest speaker is President and CEO of 1819 News, Bryan Dawson (1819 News is a non-profit news company that covers stories from Alabama and the U.S.). Social time begins at 11 a.m.; an optional $12 buffet begins at 11:30 a.m. and the program begins at approximately 12 noon. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. Please contact Shannon to RSVP at (334) 494-2753 or rwccreservations@gmail.com.

January 20

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Ladies Guild will be meeting at the Enterprise City Hall to Pray for Life on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10:30 a.m. This event coincides with the Mobile Archdiocese’s March for Life in Washington D.C. Everyone is welcome to attend.

January 21

The Aglow Community Lighthouse meeting is Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Room. Guest Speaker is Tanya McLemore from Montgomery. For more info call (334) 406-9683.

January 23

Beginning Rumba dance lessons are being offered by the Enterprise Ballroom Dance Club at the Hildreth Building, 202 N. Main St. in Enterprise. Classes are on Mondays—Jan. 23, 30 and Feb. 6 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $3 per person per evening. For more information call 334-393-4811

Ongoing

Overeaters Anonymous (OA) is a fellowship of people who share the common problem of compulsive eating and compulsive food behaviors. OA is not a diet club. There are no dues, fees, or weigh-ins. The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop eating compulsively.

Weekly Overeaters Anonymous meetings are Saturday mornings in Enterprise at the YMCA adult building. Overeaters Anonymous Newcomers Meetings are from 10—10:30 a.m. Saturdays. Overeaters Anonymous Saturday morning meetings are from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m.

Enterprise Military Support Group meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Meetings are at Church on Boll Weevil Circle located at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle. Anyone who needs to talk about difficult experiences and needs an understanding friend is invited. Call 334-894-6411 for more information.

COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.