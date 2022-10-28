Best Bets (copy)

What’s happening in and around Enterprise.

Nov. 5

A Daleville Pow-wow will be held Nov. 5-6 at Culpepper Park. Gates open at 11 a.m. both days with the grand entry at noon. The public is invited, and the event will end at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. Lawn chairs recommended as seating will be limited. The event will feature traditional and contemporary dances, social dances, drum and flute music, and story time. The Choctaw drum group Southern Pine will perform, and there will be dance competitions for both men and women. Attendees will be able to shop authentic and Native American-inspired items and foods. Admission is $3 per person with kids age 10 and under admitted free. For more information, contact Erin GreyBull-Harrison at Erin.GreyBullHarrison@gmail.com

NOV. 6

The Coffee County Training-Coppinville High School Alumni Association will hold a meeting on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. at the Coppinville School of Opportunity building at 301 N. Ouida St. in Enterprise. The meeting will be held in the library/media room.

Nov. 12 & 13

St John the Evangelist Ladies’ Guild will be holding its annual fall bake sale the weekend of Nov. 12 & 13 after all Masses. Stop by to pick up a delicious homemade sweet. All funds raised will go to the Corpus Christi Processional Canopy for our jubilant Celebration in June.

NOV. 17

National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) Wiregrass Chapter will meet Thursday, Nov. 17, at 11 a.m. in the Enterprise Country Club, 3000 Ozark Highway (Highway 27). The speaker will be Christopher Alexander who is the Blue Cross Blue Shield Federal Employee Insurance Representative. For more information, please call Frank Zerbinos at 334-447-8092.

Nov. 19

Enterprise Community Lighthouse will meet on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Gathering Room, 217 S. Main St. The guest speaker will be Sherry Anderson from Panama City. For more information, call 334-406-9683.

Ongoing

Enterprise Military Support Group meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Meetings are at Church on Boll Weevil Circle located at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle. Anyone who needs to talk about difficult experiences and needs an understanding friend is invited. Call 334-894-6411 for more information.

COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.