The Enterprise Women’s Day Class of Community Bible Study will start its study of the book of Revelation on Nov. 29. We meet on Mondays from 10 a.m. until Noon in the chapel of First Baptist Church located on 302 North Main Street, Enterprise. For those who cannot meet in person, a dedicated online Core Group is offered. We will spend 18 weeks studying Revelation. You can register for the in-person class or the online Core Group at enterprise.cbsclass.org or email rg2barnes@hotmail.com with any questions you may have about the study. Registration will be offered throughout our class year. At this time, we are building our Children’s Ministry and children will be put on a Waiting List. Once the Children’s Ministry is underway, we will let you know. Please join us as we study God’s Word and learn to apply it to our lives.