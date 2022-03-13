Ongoing

COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving!

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

March 15

Coffee County Conservation District will hold its monthly board meeting on March 15 at the Coffee County Extension Office, 1055 E. McKinnon Street, New Brockton, AL 36351. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. We are limited to the number of people that we can have in the room so if you plan to attend, please call 334-894-5581X3.

March 16

The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet March 16 at 11 a.m., at the Enterprise Country Club, 3000 Ozark Highway. The Alabama State Auditors: Stan Cook, Rusty Glover and Andrew Sorrell and Secretary of State Candidates: Wes Allen, Christian Horn, Ed Packard, and Jim Zeigler have been invited to speak. Candidates will be given time to discuss their background and their platform, which will be followed by a Q&A session. Doors open at 10:45, an optional $12 lunch begins at 11, the business portion begins 11:45 and the program starts at 12. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. To RSVP, please contact Shannon at 334-494-2753 or rwccreservations@gmail.com. She will need to know how many in your party and whether you will be eating.

March 19

Aglow International will meet at the Enterprise Community Lighthouse on March 19 at 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be Virginia Howard, of Enterprise. Come and invite others. For more information, contact 334-406-9683.

The Enterprise OSCAR Club is encouraging all individuals, civic clubs, churches, youth groups and businesses to embrace a service project that will enhance Enterprise. Show your Enterpride by joining businesses, churches or other groups and be a part of a large project or participate individually in a small project. We ask that these projects take place collectively on March 19. There will be a short kick-off at 8 a.m. at Bates Memorial Stadium. For more information, contact csgoolsby@centurytel.net.

March 21

Beekeeping 101, an 8-week course with beekeeper Richard Woodham begins March 21. The course will meet on Mondays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Enterprise State Community College. The class cover vital information about beginning beekeeping, feature guest speakers and a trip to a bee yard. The cost is $15. If interested, register at https://esccf.formstack.com/forms/communityenrichment_application.

March 24

The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly Lunch Program at 11 a.m. Thursday March 24 at the Enterprise Country Club. The guest speaker will be Steve Flowers, former state representative and currently a political columnist, commentator and historian. Flowers writes a weekly syndicated column, Inside the Statehouse, which is published in 66 newspapers across the State of Alabama and has a circulation of more than 450,000. All current and retired federal employees are most welcome and invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE Lunch Programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Enterprise Country Club. For more information, please attend a NARFE Lunch Program or contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by email at zerbinos47@hotmail.com or text to 334-447-8092.

The Coffee County Arts Alliance presents Shakespeare in Jazz: All the World’s a Song, with The Daniel Kelly Quartet featuring Frederick Johnson. The event will be held March 24, 7 p.m. at Elba High School. The show is an engaging, participatory celebration of Shakespeare’s work, offering an exciting new way to experience his genius. Great for those discovering his plays for the first time and for Shakespeare aficionados alike! Tickets can be purchased at coffeecountyartsalliance.com.

March 31

The German Coffee Club will meet on March 31 at The Landing on Fort Rucker at 9:30 a.m. No special program this month. COVID-19 precautions and social distancing will be taken. Masks are required to attend. Please bring cakes and cookies. March hostesses: Brigitte Elmore, Annette Gillhouse, Tilly Wuolukka, Caroline Gebhardt and Christina Kraemer. For more information, call Chris at 475–6388 or Marianne at 389–1607

