September 1
Coffee County COVID-19 drive-up testing clinic schedule has been announced by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Weekly COVID-19 testing will be provided by the Coffee County Health Department in Enterprise (2841 Neal Metcalf Road) on the following Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.: Sept. 1, Sept. 8, Sept. 15, Sept. 22, and Sept. 29. Appointments are not necessary; however, retesting or testing for back-to-school purposes is not provided. Testing criteria are as follows: persons with symptoms; healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living setting, and first responders with symptoms; persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction. For more information, please contact the Southeastern Public Health District at (334) 792-9070 or visit alabamapublichealth.gov.
The local Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama Council will be holding several Facebook Live Recruitment nights this year instead of hosting an in-person recruitment day due to COVID-19 restrictions. You will get to “meet” the staff, have a chance to ask questions, and sign up. Simply visit the Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama Facebook page for more information or to tune in to the live events. Facebook Live dates: Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.; Monday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.
September 2
It’s time for a Weevil Weeveal! Join us at Red Brick Pizza (847 Boll Weevil Circle) on Wednesday, Sept. 2 from 11 a.m. – noon. Come celebrate with us as we pull back the curtain to Weeveal this Weevil customized by Replica Plastics.
September 3
A Weevil Weeveal is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Sorrells Funeral Homes (4550 Boll Weevil Circle) and is hosted by Weevil Way. Boll Weevils are cropping up all over Enterprise. Join us as we Weeveal another UnBollWeevilbe custom design by Replica Plastics.
September 4 – 7
$5K Bama Slam Labor Day Weekend Bash with Colt Ford and Tristan Baugh is scheduled for September 4 – 7 and is presented by Mitchell Automotive. Join the Bama Slam Family for some down home competition and the bash of the year in Ten Buck Two as they host headliners Colt Ford and Bama Slam’s own Tristan Baugh in an outdoor live entertainment “Git’ down” in New Brockton. The weekend will also be home to some of the most epic competitions for all of you to compete and enjoy watching: $1,000 Belly Flop Championship, $1,000 Mystery in the Woods, $1,000 Toughest Mudder Runner, $1,000 Top Slam Ninja, and $1,000 Bama Slam Cornhole Championship. See Bama Slam’s Facebook Page for more information or call 877-907-7687.
September 13
2020 Enterprise Country Club Junior Golf Series is a monthly 9-hole competition for golfers age 18 and younger from July to October. This is open to members and nonmembers. These events will be 9-hole stroke play with a double par max that will allow young golfers to improve their skills, promote the use of club facilities, and increase their love for the game. 10 & under are Red Tee (requires parent to caddy), 11-12 are Gold Tees, 13-14 are White Tees, 15-16 are Blue Tees, and 17-18 are Blue Tees. Girls will play from the same tees with the exception of 15-16 (Red) and 17-18 (Silver). The dates are July 26th, Aug. 9th, Aug. 30th, Sept. 13th, Sept. 27th, Oct. 11th, and Championship on Oct. 25th. 3 p.m. is tee off. Entry fee is $15 per event. Grand prize: stand bag with “ECC Junior Champ 2020” engraving. Please call the clubhouse at (334) 347-2726 with any questions and to register. All information can be found at enterprisecountryclub.org. New players are welcome.
September 14
Cub Scout Pack 77 invites boys in 1st through 5th grade to join them for their welcome night which is Monday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Enterprise First Baptist Church in the Fellowship Hall/Welcome Center (302 North Main Street). Parents, please come with your child as we kick off our fall meetings.
The Coffee County Republican Club (CCRC) will meet on Sept. 14, 6 p.m., at Po Folks Restaurant in Enterprise. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. (we will order from the menu), and the program begins at 6:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Terry Lathan, the Chairman of the Alabama GOP. Everyone is invited—no reservations necessary. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required. For more information, contact CCRC Chairman Ed Foy at 334-494-4663.
September 17
Regency School of Real Estate is beginning on Thursday, Sept. 17 at Century 21 Regency Realty, Inc., 531 Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise. Class is held on Mondays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. The cost is $380 (includes book). For more information, contact instructor Robin Foy at 334-389-4410.
September 19
Aglow International Meeting is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19, 10 a.m. at Po Folks Restaurant in Enterprise. Guest Speaker is Terry Tripp from Gallatin, TN. Come and invite others! For more info call 334-406-9683.
September 26
Altrusa International of Jack, AL is hosting the 3rd Annual Jack Day Car Show at the Zion Chapel School in conjunction with the Jack Day Community Festival on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. There is a $20 car entry fee. People’s Choice and Best in Show top 10 winners. There will be door prizes. For more information, contact Jerry Senn at 334-464-0030 or Jennifer Gatlin at 334-372-5817.
November 19
The EHS JROTC Wildcat Battalion will host the Make-Up Steak Cooking on Thursday, Nov. 19. We apologize for the delay but this is as soon as we can feasibly accomplish it. Tickets must be presented at the counter to redeem steak dinner. If you would like a refund, please email tickets to EHS, ATTN: SGM Price, 1801 Boll Weevil Circle, Enterprise, AL 36330. Be sure to include name and address for a check refund to be sent to. We will have our Annual Fall Steak Sale in conjunction with the "Make-Up Steak Cooking".
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!