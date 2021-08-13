Enterprise Public Library will have signed and autographed books for sale during the month of August. The library also has a large selection of homeschooling books and materials for sale available on the second floor in the daily deals section.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

August 14The Coffee County Republican Club will hold its next meeting on Saturday, Aug. 14th at 8:30 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club. The guest speaker will be State Representative Wes Allen, candidate for Alabama Secretary of State, which is the Constitutional office responsible for running elections in the State. For more information please call, 334-494-2427