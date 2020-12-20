Ongoing
The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with Coffee County Family Services to provide community children with Christmas cheer! Be a Holiday Hero and help us supply bikes to kids in need this year. Bicycles or gift cards can be dropped off at CCFS or at the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce. The deadline is Dec. 21.
Sam Boswell Honda and Sam Boswell Buick GMC are drop off locations for donations for SOS Animal Shelter. For the month of December, Sam Boswell Honda will also donate one needed item for every new Honda sold. Wish list items include: cleaning supplies, garbage bags, laundry soap, dish soap, paper towels, disinfectants, bleach, pet beds, cat treats and toys, cat and dog food, kitten and puppy food, collars and leashes, dog treats and toys, canned pumpkin and litter.
Trawick's Christmas in the Woodlands is open Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. There is no charge to drive through the display located at 411 Boll Weevil Circle.
Bama Slam Christmas in the Country will take place every Friday through Sunday in December from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. General admission is $10 for 6 and up and $5 for children 5 and under. Infants are free. Enjoy thousands of lights along the drive through Christmas trail including the nativity scene. After the trail, park your car and explore Christmas Village complete with Santa, Elves, Cindy Lou and even Mr. Grinch. Take photos with the residents of the village, sing along with all your favorite Christmas Songs and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate next to a cozy fire before you leave.
The Enterprise City Schools Gifted Program is currently accepting referrals. If you know a child who should be referred to the gifted program, contact your school counselor or the Special Projects Center at (334) 347-4287. Gifted children are members of every economic, ethnic and social group. The definition of gifted: intellectually gifted children are those who perform or who have demonstrated the potential to perform at high levels in academic or creative fields when compared with others of their age, experience, or environment. These children and youth require services not ordinarily provided by the regular school program. Children possessing these abilities exist in all populations, across economic strata and in all areas of human endeavor.
The Enterprise City School System is in the process of identifying all persons with disabilities from birth through 21 years of age. If you are aware of a child with a disability or a suspected disability, please contact the Special Projects Center at (334) 347-4287. It is our mission to ensure that all persons with disabilities are identified, located, and evaluated so that appropriate services can be provided.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!