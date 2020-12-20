Ongoing

The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with Coffee County Family Services to provide community children with Christmas cheer! Be a Holiday Hero and help us supply bikes to kids in need this year. Bicycles or gift cards can be dropped off at CCFS or at the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce. The deadline is Dec. 21.

Sam Boswell Honda and Sam Boswell Buick GMC are drop off locations for donations for SOS Animal Shelter. For the month of December, Sam Boswell Honda will also donate one needed item for every new Honda sold. Wish list items include: cleaning supplies, garbage bags, laundry soap, dish soap, paper towels, disinfectants, bleach, pet beds, cat treats and toys, cat and dog food, kitten and puppy food, collars and leashes, dog treats and toys, canned pumpkin and litter.

Trawick's Christmas in the Woodlands is open Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. There is no charge to drive through the display located at 411 Boll Weevil Circle.