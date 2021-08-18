Enterprise Public Library will have signed and autographed books for sale during the month of August. The library also has a large selection of homeschooling books and materials for sale available on the second floor in the daily deals section.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

August 20

The Enterprise High School Quarterback Club will hold its first luncheon of the season on Friday, Aug. 20 at 11:30 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club. Lunch will be served followed by Wildcat head coach Rick Darlington as the guest speaker. The Quarterback Club meets every Thursday on home game weeks.

August 21 Aglow International’s monthly meeting will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. at Christ Community Church locate at 1303 East Park Avenue in Enterprise. The guest speaker will be Betty Thorn from Samson. The community is invited to attend and bring a friend!