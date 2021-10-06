Oct. 9

Good Samaritan Helping Hands will be sending water and non-perishable food to states affected by Hurricane Ida. Donations will be accepted from Oct. 9-21 and can taken to 708 South Main St. in Enterprise.

Oct. 12

The Coffee County Extension Office is hosting a fall lawn care and landscape workshop on Oct. 12 from 1-4 p.m. at the Coffee County Community Room. This is a great time to learn more about fall lawn maintenance, weed ID and control, weed herbicides, fall color in your landscape, and more information on the new AU Soil Kit. The workshop is free to attend. Please call the Coffee County Extension Office to register at 334-894-5596.

The Coffee County Education Retirees Association will meet Oct. 12 at the Coffee County Farm Center in New Brockton. All meetings this year will begin at 10 a.m. with no lunch being offered. There will however be snacks for the members. The program will be presented by Cornelius Burrows who will share his musical talents with the group. Don’t forget to bring your pop tops, school supplies and canned goods. Contact Barbara Cole at 334-389-6335 for further information.

Oct. 14