May 15

Aglow International will hold its May meeting on Saturday, May 15 at PoFolks Restaurant in Enterprise. The guest speaker will be Alabama State Prayer Chairman Sandra Ritter. Everyone is welcome to join and bring a friend! For more information, call 334-406-9683.

Wiregrass Emergency Pregnancy Services is holding the annual Rub Baby Run 5K Run/Walk, 1 Mile Fun Run, Diaper Dash and craft bazaar on Saturday, May 15 at 8.m. at Bates Memorial Stadium.

Fort Rucker’s Day at the Lake will kick off the opening of the Lake Tholocco swimming area and celebrate 50 year of outdoor reaction on Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lake Tholocco on Fort Rucker.

Greater Holy Temple COGIC will be hosting “Prayer at the Park” on Saturday, May 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the New Brockton city park. There will be prayer, free food and giveaways, and this will be a touchless event. Masks are required. For more information, visit ghtcogic.org or call the church at 334-697-4553.

May 19