Ongoing
The Enterprise City Schools Gifted Program is currently accepting referrals. If you know a child who should be referred to the gifted program, contact your school counselor or the Special Projects Center at (334) 347-4287. Gifted children are members of every economic, ethnic and social group. The definition of gifted: intellectually gifted children are those who perform or who have demonstrated the potential to perform at high levels in academic or creative fields when compared with others of their age, experience, or environment. These children and youth require services not ordinarily provided by the regular school program. Children possessing these abilities exist in all populations, across economic strata and in all areas of human endeavor.
The Enterprise City School System is in the process of identifying all persons with disabilities from birth through 21 years of age. If you are aware of a child with a disability or a suspected disability, please contact the Special Projects Center at (334) 347-4287. It is our mission to ensure that all persons with disabilities are identified, located, and evaluated so that appropriate services can be provided.
January 5
Sixtel Bottle & Growler House invites everyone to play "Name That Tune" trivia featuring music from each decade. Call 334-475-2042 to make reservations to play. The trivia night will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
January 7
Wayne Farms is hosting an on-site hiring event in Jack on Thursday, Jan. 7 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. They will be hiring for all poultry production positions. Close toed shoes are required, and candidates will need to bring an ID that is not expired. Candidates will also have the opportunity to tour of plant, interview with supervisors, receive an offer and complete drug test the same day.
January 9
Sam Boswell Honda Buick GMC will announce the winner of the 2021 Honda Accord on Saturday, Jan. 9 at 11 a.m. To enter, by Sam Boswell Honda or Sam Boswell Buick GMC and test drive any vehicle in inventory and be registered to win. Persons must be present in order to win.
January 16
Aglow International will hold its first meeting of 2021 on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. at PoFolks in Enterprise. Dianna Lansdon, president of the Montgomery AGLOW Group, will be the guest spearker.
To submit an event or announcement for Best Bets or the church calendar, email sweed@eprisenow.com