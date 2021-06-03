Alabama State Games Track & Field XXXVIII registration is open now until June 8. The event will be held at Enterprise High School Enterprise on June 12. Registration for youth is $25 up to four events, and registration for adults is $15 for the initial event and $5 per additional event. Register online at alagames.com or coacho.com.

June 9

Coffee County Conservation District will hold its monthly board meeting on Wednesday, June 9 at the Coffee County Extension Office located at 1055 E. McKinnon Street in New Brockton. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. A limited number of people are allowed, so please call 334-894-5581 ext. 3 if you plan to attend.

June 19

Aglow International will hold its June meeting on Saturday, June 19 at 10 a.m. at PoFolks in Enterprise. The guest speakers for the event will be Barbara Alberson, Ginger Hollis, Judy Howell, Angie McCrea and Sara Kyser of the Enterprise Aglow Community Lighthouse Board. The community is invited to attend and bring a friend! For more information, call 334-406-9683.

