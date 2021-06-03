Ongoing
Diabetes Empowerment Education Program: The Alabama Extension Office with Auburn University will host a six-week series of Zoom classes on diabetes self-management strategies beginning on May 25 at 10 a.m. Register at https://auburn.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEqdO2urjkrGt2pkb9ubRAD7mlNrupM4z3h.
Friends of the Enterprise Public Library are hosting the Summertime Savings Mini Book sale from June 1-30 at the Enterprise Public Library. New items will be added every week, and sales include up to 50% off items marked 50 cents and higher.
June 4-5
American Legion will hold a yard sale on Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The post is located at 701 E. Lee Street in Enterprise.
June 5
The Lay Organization of St. Paul A.M.E. Church of Ozark will be holding a BBQ and Yard Sale at St. Peter A.M.E. Church, located at 401 Hollon Street in Headland, on Saturday, June 5 beginning at 7 a.m. For more information, call Sandra Edwards at (334) 828-3149 or email faye01131960@gmail.com
June 8
Alabama State Games Track & Field XXXVIII registration is open now until June 8. The event will be held at Enterprise High School Enterprise on June 12. Registration for youth is $25 up to four events, and registration for adults is $15 for the initial event and $5 per additional event. Register online at alagames.com or coacho.com.
June 9
Coffee County Conservation District will hold its monthly board meeting on Wednesday, June 9 at the Coffee County Extension Office located at 1055 E. McKinnon Street in New Brockton. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. A limited number of people are allowed, so please call 334-894-5581 ext. 3 if you plan to attend.
June 19
Aglow International will hold its June meeting on Saturday, June 19 at 10 a.m. at PoFolks in Enterprise. The guest speakers for the event will be Barbara Alberson, Ginger Hollis, Judy Howell, Angie McCrea and Sara Kyser of the Enterprise Aglow Community Lighthouse Board. The community is invited to attend and bring a friend! For more information, call 334-406-9683.
