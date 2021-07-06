July 19

The annual meeting of the Coffee County Farmers Federation will be held on Monday, July 19 6:30 p.m. in the community room at the Extension Office Complex in New Brockton. Only one registration per membership for door prizes is permitted, and all members are encouraged to attend.

July 20

The Enterprise City Council will convene in a work session followed by a council meeting on Tuesday, July 20 at 5 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

July 21

The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet on Wednesday, July 21 at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will be the guest speaker. Social time begins at 11 a.m. and an optional $12 lunch buffet opens at 11:30. The program begins at approximately noon. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. To RSVP, call 334-494-3763 or email rwccreservations@gmail.com by July 18.

July 31