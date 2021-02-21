March 5

The Coffee County Soil and Water Conservation District is now accepting applications for a $500 scholarship sponsored by the Alabama Conservation District Employees Association. Applicants must be a U. S. citizen, high school senior and living in the State of Alabama. Applications may be picked up at the District office located 1055 E McKinnon Street, New Brockton, AL 36351. The deadline to receive completed applications in the District office is March 5. For more information, please contact Dorris Skipper at 334-894-5581X3, coffee@alconservationdistricts.org

March 13

The Enterprise Lions Club is hosting its annual spring pancake breakfast on March 13 at PoFolks Restaurant from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at the door. The menu consists of pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk and orange juice. Guests can dine in or pick up boxes "to go.” Lions mops and brooms will also be available for sale. One of its major fundraising events, the spring breakfast helps the club meet its financial commitments to charities and organizations in the area, most notably vision care.