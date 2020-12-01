New Brockton Christmas Tree Lighting will be held Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. at the New Brockton Town Park. There will be free hot chocolate and cookies and the decorating of a memorial tree. Anyone in the community who has lost someone is invited to place an ornament of their choice on the tree. Local music groups and choirs are invited to come and sing, and Rev. Anthony Sherrah of First Methodist Church of New Brockton will be the emcee for the evening.

Christmas at the Farmer's Market will be held Dec. 5 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. located at the Enterprise Farmer's Market at 525 N. Main Street.

December 12

Crossfit FXT is hosting the first 5K and Fun Run with the Grinch on Saturday, Dec. 12. The 5k is $25 and includes a t-shirt, and the Fun Run is $15 for 12 and under with 2 and under free. A t-shirt is also included. Registration begins at 8 a.m. followed by the Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K at 9 a.m. The deadline is Dec. for t-shirts. Proceeds will go to help local downtown businesses bring fun events to the community and our local Shop with a Cop. Sponsorships are available; please contact Tracie Gulledge by email @crossfitfxt@gmail.com for information.

December 13

Johns Chapel AME Church will host its Christmas Program at 9 a.m. on Dec.13. Special Connection Sunday events will follow the program. Sara Wilson, a reporter for Channel 8 News in Dothan, will be the guest speaker as the church members pursue the goal of sustaining their connection with Enterprise residents and members of the surrounding communities. Everyone is invited to join the praise and worship service in the church's sanctuary (all health guidelines observed) on Facebook Live, YouTube or via 87.9 FM radio in cars in the parking lot and on surrounding streets. For more info, please contact Pastor White at 334-701-5853 or Marge Simmons, Christian education director, at 334-477-1962. The church is located at 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise.