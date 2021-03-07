March 20

Aglow International will have its monthly meeting on Saturday, March 20 at 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be Dr. Gwendolyn Bradley from Prattville. For more information, call 334-406-9683.

The City of Elba and Troy Regional Medical Center is holding a community drive-thru vaccination clinic at the Elba Church of Christ on Saturday, March 20 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. for initial doses. A second clinic will be held on Saturday, April 10 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. to administer second doses. Elba Church of Christ is located at 715 Troy Highway in Elba. A vaccination consent form must be completed in order to receive the vaccine. There is no cost to receive the vaccine.

March 23

The Coffee County Extension Office will be hosting a landscape tree and ornamental shrub care and pruning workshop on Tuesday, March 23 at 9 a.m. at the Extension Office in New Brockton. This workshop will focus on overall tree care and maintenance, correct pruning, pruning tool care, pruning safety and tree risk assessment. The workshop is free to attend and a box lunch will be provided to all those who pre-register. Register by calling the Coffee County Extension Office at 334-894-5596.

March 25