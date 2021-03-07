March 11
Coffee County Conservation District will hold its monthly board meeting on March 11 at the Coffee County Commission Room located at 1065 E. McKinnon Street in New Brockton. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. Due to limitations on the number of people who are able to attend, please call 334-894-5581 ext. 3 to RSVP.
March 13 The Enterprise Lions Club is hosting its annual spring pancake breakfast on March 13 at PoFolks Restaurant from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at the door. The menu consists of pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk and orange juice. Guests can dine in or pick up boxes “to go.” Lions mops and brooms will also be available for sale. One of its major fundraising events, the spring breakfast helps the club meet its financial commitments to charities and organizations in the area, most notably vision care.
The Winston Howell/Hartford Fire Rescue 5K Road Race will be held on Saturday, March 13 in Hartford at 9 a.m. The race is sponsored by the Hartford Fire Rescue, and it begins at the station located at 503 S. 3rd Avenue. Roll, jog, walk or run with Mayor Neil Strickland in the 43rd annual race to support the Fire Rescue department. For more information or to become a sponsor, contact Gary Enfinger at 334-791-5281 or Winston Howell at 334-449-0754.
March 16
The Coffee County Education Retirees Association March 16 meeting has been canceled out of concern for their members’ well-being due to the number of COVID-19 cases still present in the area. A decision concerning the April meeting will made at a later date. For questions, call 334-347-0933 or 334-389-1569.
March 17
The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet March 17 at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club. The guest speaker will be Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill who will be speaking on election issues. Social time begins at 11 a.m., an optional $12 lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and the program begins at approximately noon. Social distancing will be observed, temperatures will be taken before entering and, per Governor Ivey’s directive, masks should be worn except while eating. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. Please contact Jan to RSVP at 334-494-3763 or rwccreservations@gmail.com.
March 19
Showtime at the Stadium will take place on Friday, March 19 at Bates Memorial Stadium. Gates open at 6 p.m., and regular concessions will be sold. Movie-goers will be able to sit in the stands on the home side of the stadium or bring their lawn chairs or blankets and sit directly on the field. For more details and updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/130367445629893. The date may be subject to change in case of poor weather conditions.
March 20
Aglow International will have its monthly meeting on Saturday, March 20 at 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be Dr. Gwendolyn Bradley from Prattville. For more information, call 334-406-9683.
The City of Elba and Troy Regional Medical Center is holding a community drive-thru vaccination clinic at the Elba Church of Christ on Saturday, March 20 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. for initial doses. A second clinic will be held on Saturday, April 10 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. to administer second doses. Elba Church of Christ is located at 715 Troy Highway in Elba. A vaccination consent form must be completed in order to receive the vaccine. There is no cost to receive the vaccine.
March 23
The Coffee County Extension Office will be hosting a landscape tree and ornamental shrub care and pruning workshop on Tuesday, March 23 at 9 a.m. at the Extension Office in New Brockton. This workshop will focus on overall tree care and maintenance, correct pruning, pruning tool care, pruning safety and tree risk assessment. The workshop is free to attend and a box lunch will be provided to all those who pre-register. Register by calling the Coffee County Extension Office at 334-894-5596.
March 25
The German Coffee Club will meet Thursday, March 25 at the Landing on Fort Rucker at 9:30 a.m. COVID-19 precautions and social distancing will be taken and a mask is required. Those attending are allowed to bring cake and cookies as usual. For more information, call Marianne at 389-1607 or Chris at 475-6388
March 27
The City of Enterprise’s Easter Hat Parade and Contest will take place on Saturday, March 27 at the Enterprise Farmers Market. Children and adults of all ages are invited to come to the Farmers Market and wear the colorful and uniquely decorated hats they’ve made. The Hat Parade, led by the Easter Bunny himself, will start at 10 a.m. The contest will begin immediately following the parade.