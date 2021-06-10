Ongoing
Diabetes Empowerment Education Program: The Alabama Extension Office with Auburn University will host a six-week series of Zoom classes on diabetes self-management strategies beginning on May 25 at 10 a.m. Register at
Friends of the Enterprise Public Library are hosting the Summertime Savings Mini Book sale from June 1-30 at the Enterprise Public Library. New items will be added every week, and sales include up to 50% off items marked 50 cents and higher.
June 12
Downtown Enterprise Military Appreciation Day is Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be music, shopping specials and activities for everyone to enjoy!
Sam Boswell Honda will host a flag retirement ceremony on Saturday, June 12 at 10 a.m. in conjunction with VFW Post 6683, DAV Chapter 9 Coffee County, the American Legion, Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts, the WWVC, and the Combat Vets.
June 15
Enterprise Career Center is holding a hiring event on Tuesday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to noon. The Career Center is located at 2021 Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise. Many jobs have immediate hiring needs, and listings can be found on the Career Center’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/enterprisealcc. Kimber, Michelin, the Florida Department of Corrections and Surge Staffing will be represented at the career fair.
The Enterprise City Council will convene in a work session on Tuesday, June 15 at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall with a meeting to follow at 6 p.m. Meetings are open to the public.
The Enterprise Water Works Board will meet Tuesday, June 15 at noon in the Mayor’s Conference Room at City Hall. Meetings are open to the public.
Enterprise City Schools Board of Education will hold their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, June 15 at 5 p.m. Meetings are open to the public and will also be livestreamed via the school’s website and YouTube channel.
June 16
The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet on Wednesday, June 16 at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club. The guest speakers are 7th Judicial Court Justice Debra Jones and Greg Cook who are both candidates for election for Place 1 in the Alabama Supreme Court. Also speaking is State Board of Education member Tracie West who is running for re-election. Social time begins at 11 a.m. and an optional $12 lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by the program at noon. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. Please contact Jan at 334-494-3763 or rwccreservations@gmail.com to RSVP.
June 19
Aglow International will hold its June meeting on Saturday, June 19 at 10 a.m. at PoFolks in Enterprise. The guest speakers for the event will be Barbara Alberson, Ginger Hollis, Judy Howell, Angie McCrea and Sara Kyser of the Enterprise Aglow Community Lighthouse Board. The community is invited to attend and bring a friend! For more information, call 334-406-9683.
June 24
The German Coffee Club will meet on Thursday, June 24 at 9:30 a.m. at The Landing on Fort Rucker. Schnitzel, French fries and salad will be served for lunch. Reservations need to be made by June 21. The club would also like to issue a thank you to last month’s hostesses: Brigitte Elmore, Tilly Wuolukka, Karin Ramires, Gudrun Ambrose, Caroline Gebhart, Anna Mathis, Elisabeth Fischer and Irene Tucker. For more information, call Chris at 475-6388.
June 26
Watermelon Day at the Farmers Market will be held from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 26. The annual event features peak-season produce, including cantaloupes, tomatoes, peas, peppers, squash, onions and a variety of other fruit and vegetables. At 8 a.m., Watermelon Day activities kick off, featuring contests like Largest Watermelon, Watermelon Eating, Seed Spitting, and Rolling. Free samples of watermelon on a stick will be available along with door prizes and special awards for the winning contestants. For more information, call Birgit Briggs at 334-348-2668 or email bbriggs@enterpriseal.gov.
June 28
Wiregrass Men of Valor will host the first Golf Classic tournament on Monday, June 28 at the Enterprise Country Club. Check in begins at 10:30 a.m. and a shotgun tipoff is scheduled for noon. The event will feature an 18-hole, four-person modified scramble, unlimited non-alcoholic beverages and the opportunity to compete in contests, including a $25,000 hole-in-one competition. Door prizes will be available after the tournament during dinner. All proceeds from this tournament will be utilized to support the not-for profit ministry and will help cover expenses to continue hosting the monthly Armor Up events at the New Brockton Farm Center. These events, held on the second Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m., feature a free steak dinner to all attendees as well a guest speaker.
To submit an announcement or event, email sweed@eprisenow.com or musry@eprisenow.com.
To submit an announcement or event, email sweed@eprisenow.com or musry@eprisenow.com.