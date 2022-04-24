April 28

The Friends of the Enterprise Public Library is having its annual spring book sale over three days: April 28, 29 and 30. Thursday, April 28, is the Members Only sale day and members of the Friends of the Library may shop from 2 – 6 p.m. The sale is open to the public on Friday, the 29th from 9 a.m.—5 p.m. and Saturday, the 30th from 9 a.m.—2 p.m. There is a wide selection of books (fiction and non-fiction), CDs and DVDs, computer games, puzzles and home school materials to choose from. This is one of our biggest fundraisers, and all book rooms will be open to the public. All sales go to support the library’s programs and services.

The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly Lunch Program at 11 a.m. Thursday Apr. 28 at the Enterprise Country Club. The guest speakers will be Kathryn Hensley, secretary and treasurer for NARFE national headquarters in Washington, D.C. All current and retired federal employees are most encouraged and invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE Lunch Programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Enterprise Country Club. For more information, please attend a NARFE Lunch Program or contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by email at zerbinos47@hotmail.com or text to 334-447-8092.

The German Coffee Club will meet on April 28 at The Landing on Fort Rucker at 10 a.m. We are having a complementary brunch for our members. For guests it will be $10. Please call by Monday the 25th for reservations. A big thank you to our March hostesses: Anita Ferry, Brigitte Elmore, Gutrun Ambrose, Irma Spencer, Maria Hixon, Anna Kozik, Caroline Gebhard and Christine Krämer. For more information, call Chris at 475-6388 or Marianne at 389-1607

April 29

The Coffee County Extension office will be hosting a raised bed gardening workshop on Friday, April 29 at 1 p.m. at the Elba First United Methodist Church fellowship hall in downtown Elba. This workshop will cover topics related to raised bed gardening including construction of raised beds, soil amendments for raised beds, what to plant, how to plant, plant spacing and more. Participants will then be able to practice what they learn by helping plant the Giving Garden in Elba, located behind the old Coffee County Jail in Elba. The Giving Garden is a community garden that promotes healthy eating by producing fresh vegetables that are donated to the Elba Food Bank, and then distributed to those in need. Everyone is welcome to attend this meeting, register to attend by calling the Coffee County Extension office at 334-894-5596, and please let us know if you need any accommodations.

April 30

The 48th Annual Piney Woods Arts Festival “A Juried Arts & Crafts Show” will take place April 30 from 9 a.m.—5 p.m. and May 1 12 p.m.—4 p.m. Held on the grounds of Enterprise State Community College (on the running track), this year’s festival features original art and crafts by approximately over 50 artists, a Children’s Fun Center, food, special events include a Civil War Living Display and the Weevil City Cruisers Car and Truck Show, live entertainment and a ton of fun!

May 1

Please join Victoria Baptist Church for a Homecoming Celebration Sunday, May 1 beginning at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 54 County Road 210, off Hwy 125 South, Elba, The Homecoming service will feature special inspirational music. Rev. Buddy Hood will deliver the homecoming message. Lunch will follow in the fellowship immediately after the service.

May 7

Festival in the Park will return to Johnny Henderson Family Park on May 7 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Come many inflatables, pony rides, train rides, arts & crafts, food trucks, multiple game and prize booths, fireworks and so much more. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Jason Harlow Media and “The Rock Mob” will be performing live music—rock anthems and popular covers from the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. At 8 p.m., the event will close out with a fireworks show over the lake.

May 12

Coffee County Conservation District will hold its monthly board meeting on May 12 at the Coffee County Commission Room, 1065 E. McKinnon Street, New Brockton, AL 36351. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. We are limited to the number of people that we can have in the room so if you plan to attend, please call 334-894-5581X3.

May 15

Pastor Willie White, Jr. and members of Johns Chapel AME Church, 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise, extend a cordial invitation to the celebration of their 133rd Church Anniversary on Sunday, May 15 at 10:45 a.m. Johns Chapel has been an integral component of the close-knit city of Enterprise since it was established in 1889. The guest preacher for this historic event will be Bishop Harry L. Seawright, Presiding Prelate of the 9th Episcopal District of the AME Church (State of Alabama). He is the 133rd elected and consecrated Bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. The theme is “Celebrating a Legacy of Living, Loving, and Serving Together in Unity,” (Psalms 133:1). The public is cordially invited to worship in person or virtually. For more information, please visit the church’s website at johnschapelamec.org or Facebook Page. You may also contact Marge Simmons, Anniversary Chairperson, at 334-477-1962 or Pastor White at 334-701-5853.

Ongoing

COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving!

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

To submit an announcement or event, email news@eprisenow.com

