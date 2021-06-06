June 15Enterprise Career Center is holding a hiring event on Tuesday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to noon. The Career Center is located at 2021 Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise. Many jobs have immediate hiring needs, and listings can be found on the Career Center’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/enterprisealcc. Kimber, Michelin, the Florida Department of Corrections and Surge Staffing will be represented at the career fair.

June 16The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet on Wednesday, June 16 at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club. The guest speakers are 7th Judicial Court Justice Debra Jones and Greg Cook who are both candidates for election for Place 1 in the Alabama Supreme Court. Also speaking is State Board of Education member Tracie West who is running for re-election. Social time begins at 11 a.m. and an optional $12 lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by the program at noon. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. Please contact Jan at 334-494-3763 or rwccreservations@gmail.com to RSVP.