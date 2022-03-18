Events in and around Enterprise.

Ongoing

COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving!

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

March 19

Aglow International will meet at the Enterprise Community Lighthouse on March 19 at 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be Virginia Howard, of Enterprise. Come and invite others. For more information, contact 334-406-9683.

The Coffee County Master Gardeners will be at Lowe’s in Enterprise any Saturday during the month of March from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 19 and 26. They will answer your Home Gardening Questions about flowers, vegetables, herbs, trees and shrubs. They will have handouts on landscaping, and pest management as well as raised bed gardening, and container gardening. They will also have soil test kits available.

Pastor Willie White Jr. and members of Johns Chapel AME Church, 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise, will host a Spring Gospel Concert on Saturday, March 19, at the church. Doors open at 1 p.m., and the concert begins at 3 p.m. Featured groups include Pastor Monte Maddox and Highly Favored, Blest By Four, Chapter 7, Ruth Black & the Harmonettes, and Pastor Lavon Lowery and Saved by Grace. These groups are well known for their inspiring and dynamic Gospel music. The Guest MC will be Jocquette Carroll, “The Shouting Preacher” of The Gospel Radio Station WKCG PRAISE 99.1 FM in Dothan. Masks are strongly recommended. Entry: $15.00 for advance tickets. For more information, please contact Nikki Mills at 334-389-6427 (vendor info and ticket holder) or Fernisa Sanders 334-400-4501 (ticket holder). The public is cordially invited.

The Enterprise OSCAR Club is encouraging all individuals, civic clubs, churches, youth groups and businesses to embrace a service project that will enhance Enterprise. Show your Enterpride by joining businesses, churches or other groups and be a part of a large project or participate individually in a small project. We ask that these projects take place collectively on March 19. There will be a short kick-off at 8 a.m. at Bates Memorial Stadium. For more information, contact csgoolsby@centurytel.net.

Music in the Park will be held in downtown Geneva on Saturday, March 19 featuring two local bands, Tuesday’s Echo and Bama Jam! Both groups are “middle of the road” bands that perform a little of several styles of music. This free concert will go from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the park on Commerce Street in downtown Geneva. Music fans are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and a desire to enjoy some good music. For further information, contact Bobby Boone at 334-655-2312.

March 21

Beekeeping 101, an 8-week course with beekeeper Richard Woodham begins March 21. The course will meet on Mondays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Enterprise State Community College. The class cover vital information about beginning beekeeping, feature guest speakers and a trip to a bee yard. The cost is $15. If interested, register at https://esccf.formstack.com/forms/communityenrichment_application.

March 24

The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly Lunch Program at 11 a.m. Thursday March 24 at the Enterprise Country Club. The guest speaker will be Steve Flowers, former state representative and currently a political columnist, commentator and historian. Flowers writes a weekly syndicated column, Inside the Statehouse, which is published in 66 newspapers across the State of Alabama and has a circulation of more than 450,000. All current and retired federal employees are most welcome and invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE Lunch Programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Enterprise Country Club. For more information, please attend a NARFE Lunch Program or contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by email at zerbinos47@hotmail.com or text to 334-447-8092.

The Coffee County Arts Alliance presents Shakespeare in Jazz: All the World’s a Song, with The Daniel Kelly Quartet featuring Frederick Johnson. The event will be held March 24, 7 p.m. at Elba High School. The show is an engaging, participatory celebration of Shakespeare’s work, offering an exciting new way to experience his genius. Great for those discovering his plays for the first time and for Shakespeare aficionados alike! Tickets can be purchased at coffeecountyartsalliance.com.

March 27

Bethlehem Temple COGIC, Bellwood, AL is hosting Pastor’s Anniversary Service for Pastor Sylvester and First Lady Ethel Pritchett, Sunday, March 27 at 4:00p.m. The guest speaker is Pastor James Starks, Elba, AL. Contact: Deacon J. Killings (334)798-6433.

March 31

The German Coffee Club will meet on March 31 at The Landing on Fort Rucker at 9:30 a.m. No special program this month. COVID-19 precautions and social distancing will be taken. Masks are required to attend. Please bring cakes and cookies. March hostesses: Brigitte Elmore, Annette Gillhouse, Tilly Wuolukka, Caroline Gebhardt and Christina Kraemer. For more information, call Chris at 475–6388 or Marianne at 389–1607

