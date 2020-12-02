The German Coffee Club will meet Dec. 3 at 9:30 a.m. at The Landing at Fort Rucker for its Christmas Celebration. COVID-19 precautions including social distancing and wearing masks are required. Schnitzel, fries and salad will be served for lunch, and Christmas goodies are welcome. Please make your reservation before Monday, Nov. 30. For more information, call Chris Williams at 475-6388 or Marianne Owens at 389-1607

December 5

Whoville Celebration Festival Downtown Enterprise is scheduled for Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Holiday fun for the entire family in beautiful downtown Enterprise. Join the fun in Downtown Enterprise as we transform into “Whoville for the Holidays” at our “Whoville Holiday Celebration”. Along with fabulous holiday shopping opportunities, there will be tons of family friendly activities including appearances by the Grinch and Who Characters, Santa and Mrs. Claus, a Who Look-a-like Contest, Max’s Holiday Pet Parade and tons of activities throughout the downtown district.