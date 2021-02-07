February 11

The Above the Best Silver Chapter of the US Army Warrant Officers Association will be holding their in-person, monthly meeting at 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 11 at Swartworth Hall located at 5301 Outlaw Street, Fort Rucker, AL. This meeting is open to all warrant officers or those interested in warrant officer issues.

February 11-13

Friends of the Enterprise Public Library are hosting a book sale on Feb. 11 and 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Feb. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second floor meeting room. Select stock will be as low as 25 cents!

February 12

H.O.P.E. Ministries is holding the “We Care” giveaway on Friday, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Panache Events located at 102 Geneva Highway in Enterprise. Food, clothing, toys, coats, etc. will be given to those in need. For more information, please contact Allie Bell-Reddick at494-0479 or David Reddick at 494-0308. All CDC safety guidelines will be followed, and a face mask is required.

February 20