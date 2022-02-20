Aglow Community Lighthouse will meet Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Room in Enterprise. The guest speaker will be Rose Stephens from Dothan, AL. Come and invite others. For more information, call 334-406-9683.

Feb 24

The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly Lunch Program at 11 a.m. Thursday Feb. 24 at the Enterprise Country Club. The guest speakers will be Todd and Angie Boland, owners of Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory in Enterprise. All current and retired federal employees are most welcome and invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE Lunch Programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Enterprise Country Club. For more information, please attend a NARFE Lunch Program or contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by email at zerbinos47@hotmail.com or text to 334-447-8092.

Feb 26