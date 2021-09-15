Pastor Appreciation Day at Johns Chapel AME Church is Sunday, Sept. 19. During the 10:45 a.m. service, the message will be delivered by Pastor Willie White’s longtime friend, Reverend Dr. Frederick D. Sherrod, Presiding Elder of the Dothan-Eufaula District, comprised of churches in the cities of Dothan and Eufaula and other surrounding areas. At 3 p.m., Reverend LaKenya Anderson, Pastor of New Mount Zion AME Church in Eufaula, will deliver the message during a special celebration service when the honorees will be showered with expressions of appreciation by members and friends. Pastor and Mrs. Patricia White arrived at Johns Chapel on Nov. 3, 2018, and he has led the church in many ministries and service to the community, and has helped the church to sustain the momentum and service during the COVID-19 Pandemic. The public is invited. All COVID-19 health directives will be in place. For more information, call Nikki Mills, chair of Pastor’s Appreciation, at 334-389-6427; Marge Simmons, director of public relations, at 334-477-1962; Pastor White at 334-701-5853; or the church’s website at johnschapelamec.org.