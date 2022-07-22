What’s happening in and around Enterprise.

July 22

The Boll Weevil Block Party in Downtown Enterprise will feature an evening of acoustic live music from the Los Locos Band, food trucks, and local shopping! Enjoy the entertainment district and sip while you shop from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 22.

Visit the Enterprise Farmers Market for a special Friday at the Market from 4-7 p.m. This is a special Friday Night event featuring over 19 farmers and craft vendors selling fresh produce, flowers, jewelry, homemade soaps and lotions, honey, arts and crafts, baked goods and other locally-based products and foods. In addition to the shopping you might catch a few of the WTVY News 4 reporters filming their Live Broadcast of the Hometown Tour show here in Enterprise.

July 23

Rockin’ the River 5k Run will take participants on a route through/around historic Downtown Elba. The race begins at 7 a.m. July 23 and registration is $20 for individuals. To register and for more information, visit https://www.rockintheriverelba.com

July 25

Archdiocese United Christian Fellowship, International will host its 6th Annual Convocation – July 25th—29th, 2022, at Daleville Christian Fellowship Worship Center, located at 1 Martin Luther King, Jr. Circle in Daleville, AL. The guest minister for the nightly services is Rev. Darryl Caldwell, Pastor of Antioch Baptist Church, Brundidge, AL. Archbishop Carl McComb is the Presiding Prelate. For further information, please contact the church at 334-598-6279.

July 25—27

Pastor Willie White, Jr. and members of Johns Chapel AME Church, 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise, cordially invite the public to join them in their Annual Summer Revival on July 25-27 at 7 p.m. nightly. Reverend Eddie W. Thomas will be the Guest Preacher. Reverend Thomas is a dynamic preacher of the gospel and serves as Pastor of Mary Magdalene Baptist Church in Abbeville and Mount Sinai Baptist Church in Newville. The theme for the revival is “Exodus.” You are welcome to join the service in person or via Facebook Live or YouTube Live. For more information, please contact Pastor White at 334-701-5853 or Marge Simmons at 334-477-1962.

July 28

Senior Lifestyle and Health Expo promotes services, products, and healthy activities for local area senior citizens and retirees. This interactive event is FREE to attendees and open to the public. The expo will be 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Enterprise Civic Center, 2401 Neil Metcalf Rd.

The German Coffee Club will meet on July 28 at 9:30 a.m. at the Landing on Fort Rucker. We are eating Schnitzel this month. Please make reservations by Monday the 25th. For more information call Chris at 334-475-6388.

The Disabled American Veterans Wiregrass Chapter 99, located in New Brockton, will meet Thursday, July 28, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the New Brockton Senior Center and will include elections for chapter officers for the upcoming year. All members that can attend are asked to attend. For more information, contact Charles Lobdell at 334-718-5707 or Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

August 6

The Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama will have a meeting Saturday, August 6 at 1 p.m. at 2950 County Road 377, Elba, Alabama. Discussion: Low-Income Home Energy and Community Service Block Grant fiscal year plan for 2023 Plans available to be viewed in person by appointment or email request. Grants planning to apply for health care. Heirship property attorney will address this and federal recognition. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Chief James Wright of the Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama: telephone: 334-897-3207; Cell phone: 334-449-0607; or email: machis@centurytel.net

August 16

The Coffee County Extension office will be hosting “A Guide to Herbicides in Natural Areas” workshop on Tuesday, August 16 from 3:00 PM to 8:30 PM at the Coffee County Farm Center in New Brockton. This workshop will focus on correct herbicide use in forestry, timber and landowner operations. The workshop will also include herbicide uses in wildlife food plots and waterways including residential fish ponds. CEUs and PLMs will be available. The workshop is free to attend for non CEU and PLM participants. There is a $50 fee for CEUs and/or PLMs. A sponsored meal will be served for all those who register. Register by calling the Coffee County Extension office at 334-894-5596.

Ongoing

Enterprise Military Support Group meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Meetings are at Church on Boll Weevil Circle located at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle. Anyone who needs to talk about difficult experiences and needs an understanding friend is invited. Call 334-894-6411 for more information.

COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving!

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.