Ongoing
Get Outside with Alabama: A free webinar series on horticulture and home gardening will be held each Wednesday in May 1 at 1 p.m. and will continue through June 2. Connect at auburn.zoom.us/j/82398811386.
Diabetes Empowerment Education Program: The Alabama Extension Office with Auburn University will host a six-week series of Zoom classes on diabetes self-management strategies beginning on May 25 at 10 a.m. Register at https://auburn.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEqdO2urjkrGt2pkb9ubRAD7mlNrupM4z3h.
Back to School Bash: Annie’s Café is teaming up with Coffee County Family Services to throw the 3rd Annual Back to School Bash. From now until the summer, the organizations will be collecting certain items for children K-12 throughout Coffee County for the upcoming school year in August. Paper bags are available at Annie’s Café, come pick one up and fill it with socks and return it to Annie’s Café by today, Friday, May 28. For questions about the program or if you want to assist as a business, call Family Services at (334) 393-8538 or Annie’s at (334) 347-6622
May 30
Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama members will hold a meeting on Sunday, May 30 at 2 p.m. This meeting will be in-person and virtual per use of zoom. The topics of the meeting include low income home energy assistance program, low income water assistance program, community service block grant, and other grants, federal recognition and scheduling classes for history, language and culture. The extension to apply to be a member of the Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe has been extended to Sept. 30. For questions or concerns, contact Chief James Wright or Vice Chief Nancy Carnley at 334-897-3207 or machis@centuryttel.net. RSVP to machis@centuryttel.net by May 28 to receive a Zoom invite.
May 31
Enterprise City Hall and other city facilities will be closed Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day. Offices and facilities will resume normal operating hours at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1. The Department of Public Works will be picking up the Monday garbage route on Tuesday. Tuesday’s garbage route will be serviced on Wednesday. The pick-up schedule for the remainder of the week will be unchanged. For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 348-2665.
June 1
Friends of the Enterprise Public Library are hosting the Summertime Savings Mini Book sale from June 1-30 at the Enterprise Public Library. New items will be added every week, and sales include up to 50% off items marked 50 cents and higher.
June 4-5
American Legion will hold a yard sale on Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The post is located at 701 E. Lee Street in Enterprise.
June 5
The Lay Organization of St. Paul A.M.E. Church of Ozark will be holding a BBQ and Yard Sale at St. Peter A.M.E. Church, located at 401 Hollon Street in Headland, on Saturday, June 5 beginning at 7 a.m. For more information, call Sandra Edwards at (334) 828-3149 or email faye01131960@gmail.com
June 8
Alabama State Games Track & Field XXXVIII registration is open now until June 8. The event will be held at Enterprise High School Enterprise on June 12. Registration for youth is $25 up to four events, and registration for adults is $15 for the initial event and $5 per additional event. Register online at alagames.com or coacho.com.
June 9
Coffee County Conservation District will hold its monthly board meeting on Wednesday, June 9 at the Coffee County Extension Office located at 1055 E. McKinnon Street in New Brockton. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. A limited number of people are allowed, so please call 334-894-5581 ext. 3 if you plan to attend.
To submit an announcement, event or church news, email