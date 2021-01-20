 Skip to main content
Ongoing

The German Coffee Club has canceled all meetings until further notice due to the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases. For more information, call Chris at 334-475-6388 or Marianne at 334-389-1607. Club officials ask everyone to please wear a mask and stay safe.

Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the recreation center every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. The class is free to join. For more information, call 334-348-2684

January 20

The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet on Jan. 20 at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club. District 91 House Representative Rhett Marques will be speaking on the upcoming Alabama legislative session, and Terry Morse from Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary will give a presentation on her nonprofit organization. Social time begins at 11 a.m. followed by the optional $12 lunch at 11:30 a.m. and the start of the program at noon. Social distancing will be observed, temperatures will be taken before entering, and per Gov. Ivey’s directive, masks should be worn except while eating.  Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. Please contact Jan to RSVP at 334-494-3763 or email rwccreservations@gmail.com

January 25 & 26

Enterprise High School and Enterprise Career and Technology Center 

will be open on Jan. 25 and 26 for an electives fair for the 2021-2022 school year. ECTC will be open from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and EHS will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Electives offered at ECTC are graphic arts, health science, computer science, engineering (STEM), education and training, business (finance/marketing), aviation maintenance and family and consumer science. Electives offered at EHS are welding, auto mechanics, agriscience, ROTC, masonry, construction, family and consumer science, band, choral music, theater, visual arts, foreign language and physical education. Students whose last names begin with letters A through L are asked to visit on Jan. 25, and students whose last names begin with letters M through Z are asked to visit on Jan. 26.

January 28

The Wiregrass-Enterprise chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its next lunch program with new leadership at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, at PoFolks Restaurant in Enterprise. The guest speaker will be Tom Heisner, service officer for NARFE Chapter 1609 in Dothan. All federal employees, current or retired, are invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE lunch programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at PoFolks Restaurant. For more information, contact Frank Zerbinos by text or call at 334-447-8092.

To submit an event or announcement for Best Bets or the church calendar, email sweed@eprisenow.com

