February 11
The Above the Best Silver Chapter of the US Army Warrant Officers Association will be holding their in-person, monthly meeting at 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 11 at Swartworth Hall located at 5301 Outlaw Street, Fort Rucker, AL. This meeting is open to all warrant officers or those interested in warrant officer issues.
February 11-13
Friends of the Enterprise Public Library are hosting a book sale on Feb. 11 and 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Feb. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second floor meeting room. Select stock will be as low as 25 cents!
February 12
H.O.P.E. Ministries is holding the “We Care” giveaway on Friday, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Panache Events located at 102 Geneva Highway in Enterprise. Food, clothing, toys, coats, etc. will be given to those in need. For more information, please contact Allie Bell-Reddick at494-0479 or David Reddick at 494-0308. All CDC safety guidelines will be followed, and a face mask is required.
February 20
Aglow International will hold its monthly meeting on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. at Po Folks in Enterprise. The guest speaker will be Rev. Rose Stephens, a worldwide television minister who was also featured on the 700 Club. For more information, call 334-406-9683
March 5
The Coffee County Soil and Water Conservation District is now accepting applications for a $500 scholarship sponsored by the Alabama Conservation District Employees Association. Applicants must be a U. S. citizen, high school senior and living in the State of Alabama. Applications may be picked up at the District office located 1055 E McKinnon Street, New Brockton, AL 36351. The deadline to receive completed applications in the District office is March 5. For more information, please contact Dorris Skipper at 334-894-5581X3, coffee@alconservationdistricts.org
To submit an event or announcement for Best Bets or the church calendar, email sweed@eprisenow.com