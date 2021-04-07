Fort Rucker Community Spouses’ Club presents the Heart of Aviation Golf Scramble. All proceeds benefit the Scholarships and Community Grants Fund. The deadline to register is today at noon. The Heart of Aviation Golf Scramble is an 18-hole event at Silver Wings Golf Course, and teams are comprised of four players. The teams will play the Red and Blue courses off a shotgun start. The entry fee is $65 per player for non-members and $50 per player for members. The entry fee includes tournament course fees, range balls, cart rental, lunch, prizes, and course gift. Mulligans are sold separately the day of for two for $10 per player or $40 per team. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., the range opens at 8:45 a.m. followed by announcements and the shotgun start at 9 a.m. For more information, contact Stann Tanna at 334-255-0089.