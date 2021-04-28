April 29

Friends of the Enterprise Public Library are holding the Booklovers Spring Sale beginning April 29 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for Friends members only and April 30-May 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the public. Memberships will be available the day of the sale. There will be a large selection available, including fiction, DVDs, CDs, puzzles, old LP records, children’s books, home schooling materials, history books and more.

The German Coffee Club will meet on Thursday, April 29 at The Landing on Fort Rucker at 9:30 a.m. Schnitzel, French Fries and salad will be served for lunch. Please make reservations by Monday, April 26. For more information, call Marianne at 334-389-1607 or Chris at 334-475-6388.

April 30

The 2021 AUSA Scholarship applications are now available under the Information Box on the Fort Rucker-Wiregrass Chapter website. Applications are due by April 30. Each year, the Fort Rucker-Wiregrass Chapter of AUSA awards academic scholarships to eligible applicants planning to attend / or attending college or a vocational school. Applicants must be a current AUSA Chapter member or sponsored by an immediate family member that is a current AUSA Chapter member.