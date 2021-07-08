St. Paul A.M.E Church Lay Organization in Ozark will host the 2021 Men and Women Conference on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Perry Recreation Center located at 223 Community Drive in Ozark. The theme is “Breaking Down Barriers, and there will be three speakers: Sister Pertrenna Jackson, Liberty Christian Church of Dothan, Pastor Sam Jackson, III, Liberty Christian Church of Dothan, and Pastor Grandville Anderson, Pleasant Hill AME Church of Salem. The pre-registration fee is $20 and is due by Saturday, July 31. The onsite registration fee is $25. To register or get more information, contact Sandra Edwards, president of the St. Paul AME Church Lay, at 334-828-3149 or Tonita Williams at 813-966-9232.

Enterprise Women’s Day Class of Community Bible Study will begin Aug. 16. The class will meet on Mondays from 10 a.m. until noon in the chapel of First Baptist Church located on 302 North Main Street. For those who cannot meet in person, a dedicated online Core Group will be offered. The class will spend 30 weeks studying 1 and 2 Peter and Revelation. Online registration is open now for the in-person class or the online Core Group at enterprise.cbsclass.org, or interested parties can contact the Class Coordinator by phone at 334-494-2039 or by email bandL@yahoo.com. Registration will be offered throughout the year. A Children’s Ministry is in progress, and children will be put on a waiting list.