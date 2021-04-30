Johns Chapel AME Church in Enterprise will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, May 4 at 11 a.m. in anticipation of establishing a park for the surrounding community to enjoy. The public is invited to attend the ceremony located on the vacant lot at the corner of Wilkerson Street and Highway 27 South/Geneva Highway. Parking is available at the church at 605 Geneva Highway, just a few yards from the site. For more information, contact Pastor Willie White Jr. at 334-701-5853 or Marge Simmons, director of Public Relations, at 334-477-1962.

The Choctawhatchee, Pea and Yellow Rivers Watershed Management Authority Board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4 at 10 a.m. at the Coffee County Farm Center located at 1065 E McKinnon Street in New Brockton. Eve Brantley, a Professor in the Auburn University, College of Agriculture, Department of Crop, Soil and Environmental Sciences, will be the guest presenter.