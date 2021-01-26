 Skip to main content
Best Bets

Ongoing

The German Coffee Club has canceled all meetings until further notice due to the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases. For more information, call Chris at 334-475-6388 or Marianne at 334-389-1607. Club officials ask everyone to please wear a mask and stay safe.

Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the recreation center every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. The class is free to join. For more information, call 334-348-2684

January 26

Enterprise High School and Enterprise Career and Technology Center will be open today, Jan. 26 for an electives fair for the 2021-2022 school year. ECTC will be open from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and EHS will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Electives offered at ECTC are graphic arts, health science, computer science, engineering (STEM), education and training, business (finance/marketing), aviation maintenance and family and consumer science. Electives offered at EHS are welding, auto mechanics, agriscience, ROTC, masonry, construction, family and consumer science, band, choral music, theater, visual arts, foreign language and physical education. Students whose last names begin with letters M through Z are asked to visit today.

January 28

The Wiregrass-Enterprise chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its next lunch program with new leadership at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, at PoFolks Restaurant in Enterprise. The guest speaker will be Tom Heisner, service officer for NARFE Chapter 1609 in Dothan. All federal employees, current or retired, are invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE lunch programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at PoFolks Restaurant. For more information, contact Frank Zerbinos by text or call at 334-447-8092.

January 30

Downtown Date Night will be held at participating downtown merchants on Saturday, Jan. 30. Grab your sweetheart and head to Downtown Enterprise for a night out on the town! Get in some early Valentine's Day shopping, and make that reservation for two at your favorite Downtown restaurant!

February 11-13

Friends of the Enterprise Public Library are hosting a book sale on Feb. 11 and 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Feb. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second floor meeting room. Select stock will be as low as 25 cents!

To submit an event or announcement for Best Bets or the church calendar, email sweed@eprisenow.com

