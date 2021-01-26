The Wiregrass-Enterprise chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its next lunch program with new leadership at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, at PoFolks Restaurant in Enterprise. The guest speaker will be Tom Heisner, service officer for NARFE Chapter 1609 in Dothan. All federal employees, current or retired, are invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE lunch programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at PoFolks Restaurant. For more information, contact Frank Zerbinos by text or call at 334-447-8092.

January 30

Downtown Date Night will be held at participating downtown merchants on Saturday, Jan. 30. Grab your sweetheart and head to Downtown Enterprise for a night out on the town! Get in some early Valentine's Day shopping, and make that reservation for two at your favorite Downtown restaurant!

February 11-13

Friends of the Enterprise Public Library are hosting a book sale on Feb. 11 and 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Feb. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second floor meeting room. Select stock will be as low as 25 cents!

