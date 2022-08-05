What’s happening in and around Enterprise.

August 6

The Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama will have a meeting Saturday, August 6 at 1 p.m. at 2950 County Road 377, Elba, Alabama. Discussion: Low-Income Home Energy and Community Service Block Grant fiscal year plan for 2023 Plans available to be viewed in person by appointment or email request. Grants planning to apply for health care. Heirship property attorney will address this and federal recognition. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Chief James Wright of the Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama: telephone: 334-897-3207; Cell phone: 334-449-0607; or email: machis@centurytel.net

August 12

Hoobler Music and the Enterprise Music Club presents “Beautiful Noise, The Album” concert on Friday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 13, at 6 p.m. at Hoobler Music. The four-piece band features local musicians. The concert includes other music of Neil Diamond as well. It is free and open to the public. For more information, call 334-390-1009.

August 13

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 373 bi-monthly meeting will be held on Aug. 13 at the Friends of Army Aviation Hangar in Ozark (189 Heritage Way, Ozark, AL 36360). There will be an optional breakfast ($5 donation) at 0830 with the meeting starting at 0930 in the conference room. This meeting is open to members and those that served in country and era veterans interested in veterans issues. LIFETIME MEMBERSHIP ONLY $50-ELIGIBILITY: Membership is open to U.S. armed forces veterans who served on active duty (for other than training purposes) in the Republic of Vietnam between Nov. 1, 1953 and May 1975, or in any duty location between Aug. 5, 1964, and May 7, 1975.

August 16

The Coffee County Extension office will be hosting “A Guide to Herbicides in Natural Areas” workshop on Tuesday, August 16 from 3:00 PM to 8:30 PM at the Coffee County Farm Center in New Brockton. This workshop will focus on correct herbicide use in forestry, timber and landowner operations.

The workshop will also include herbicide uses in wildlife food plots and waterways including residential fish ponds. CEUs and PLMs will be available. The workshop is free to attend for non CEU and PLM participants. There is a $50 fee for CEUs and/or PLMs. A sponsored meal will be served for all those who register. Register by calling the Coffee County Extension office at 334-894-5596.

August 20

Enterprise Aglow will host its monthly Community Lighthouse meeting, Saturday, August 20 at 10 am. The guest Speaker is Neva Welsh from Huntsville. Come and invite a friend. For more information, call 334-406-9683.

Ongoing

Enterprise Military Support Group meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Meetings are at Church on Boll Weevil Circle located at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle. Anyone who needs to talk about difficult experiences and needs an understanding friend is invited. Call 334-894-6411 for more information.

COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving!

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.