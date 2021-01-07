January 7

Wayne Farms is hosting an on-site hiring event in Jack today, Thursday, Jan. 7 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. They will be hiring for all poultry production positions. Close toed shoes are required, and candidates will need to bring an ID that is not expired. Candidates will also have the opportunity to tour of plant, interview with supervisors, receive an offer and complete drug test the same day.

January 9

Sam Boswell Honda Buick GMC will announce the winner of the 2021 Honda Accord on Saturday, Jan. 9 at 11 a.m. To enter, by Sam Boswell Honda or Sam Boswell Buick GMC and test drive any vehicle in inventory and be registered to win. Persons must be present in order to win.

January 16

Aglow International will hold its first meeting of 2021 on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. at PoFolks in Enterprise. Dianna Lansdon, president of the Montgomery AGLOW Group, will be the guest speaker.

January 20