December 12

Crossfit FXT is hosting the first 5K and Fun Run with the Grinch on Saturday, Dec. 12. The 5k is $25 and includes a t-shirt, and the Fun Run is $15 for 12 and under with 2 and under free. A t-shirt is also included. Registration begins at 8 a.m. followed by the Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K at 9 a.m. The deadline is Dec. for t-shirts. Proceeds will go to help local downtown businesses bring fun events to the community and our local Shop with a Cop. Sponsorships are available; please contact Tracie Gulledge by email @crossfitfxt@gmail.com for information.

USKA Martial Arts Academy is hosting the 16th annual USKA Christmas Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Belt promotions will be awarded as well as the 2020 awards for Outstanding Student, Most Improved Student, Leadership Award and Academic Award. USKA students and family are invited. Temperature checks will be performed before entering and masks are required.

December 13