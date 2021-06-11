Wiregrass Men of Valor will host the first Golf Classic tournament on Monday, June 28 at the Enterprise Country Club. Check in begins at 10:30 a.m. and a shotgun tipoff is scheduled for noon. The event will feature an 18-hole, four-person modified scramble, unlimited non-alcoholic beverages and the opportunity to compete in contests, including a $25,000 hole-in-one competition. Door prizes will be available after the tournament during dinner. All proceeds from this tournament will be utilized to support the not-for profit ministry and will help cover expenses to continue hosting the monthly Armor Up events at the New Brockton Farm Center. These events, held on the second Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m., feature a free steak dinner to all attendees as well a guest speaker.