April 22

All In Credit Union’s 37th annual car sale featuring 14 local car, truck and RV dealers will be held April 22-24 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Enterprise Civic Center.

April 29

Friends of the Enterprise Public Library are holding the Booklovers Spring Sale beginning April 29 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for Friends members only and April 30-May 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the public. Memberships will be available the day of the sale. There will be a large selection available, including fiction, DVDs, CDs, puzzles, old LP records, children’s books, home schooling materials, history books and more.

April 30

The 2021 AUSA Scholarship applications are now available under the Information Box on the Fort Rucker-Wiregrass Chapter website. Applications are due by April 30. Each year, the Fort Rucker-Wiregrass Chapter of AUSA awards academic scholarships to eligible applicants planning to attend / or attending college or a vocational school. Applicants must be a current AUSA Chapter member or sponsored by an immediate family member that is a current AUSA Chapter member.

May 1