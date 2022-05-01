May 1

Please join Victoria Baptist Church for a Homecoming Celebration Sunday, May 1 beginning at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 54 County Road 210, off Hwy 125 South, Elba, The Homecoming service will feature special inspirational music. Rev. Buddy Hood will deliver the homecoming message. Lunch will follow in the fellowship immediately after the service.

The 48th Annual Piney Woods Arts Festival “A Juried Arts & Crafts Show” will take place May 1 12 p.m.—4 p.m. Held on the grounds of Enterprise State Community College (on the running track), this year’s festival features original art and crafts by approximately over 50 artists, a Children’s Fun Center, food, special events include a Civil War Living Display, live entertainment and a ton of fun!

May 7

Festival in the Park will return to Johnny Henderson Family Park on May 7 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Come many inflatables, pony rides, train rides, arts & crafts, food trucks, multiple game and prize booths, fireworks and so much more. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Jason Harlow Media and “The Rock Mob” will be performing live music—rock anthems and popular covers from the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. At 8 p.m., the event will close out with a fireworks show over the lake.

May 12

Coffee County Conservation District will hold its monthly board meeting on May 12 at the Coffee County Commission Room, 1065 E. McKinnon Street, New Brockton, AL 36351. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. We are limited to the number of people that we can have in the room so if you plan to attend, please call 334-894-5581X3.

May 15

Pastor Willie White, Jr. and members of Johns Chapel AME Church, 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise, extend a cordial invitation to the celebration of their 133rd Church Anniversary on Sunday, May 15 at 10:45 a.m. Johns Chapel has been an integral component of the close-knit city of Enterprise since it was established in 1889. The guest preacher for this historic event will be Bishop Harry L. Seawright, Presiding Prelate of the 9th Episcopal District of the AME Church (State of Alabama). He is the 133rd elected and consecrated Bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. The theme is “Celebrating a Legacy of Living, Loving, and Serving Together in Unity,” (Psalms 133:1). The public is cordially invited to worship in person or virtually. For more information, please visit the church’s website at johnschapelamec.org or Facebook Page. You may also contact Marge Simmons, Anniversary Chairperson, at 334-477-1962 or Pastor White at 334-701-5853.

May 21

Aglow Community Lighthouse will meet Saturday, May 21 at 10 a.m. Our Guest Speaker is Jacqueline Battle from Montgomery. Our new location is the Gathering Room, 217 S. Main St. Come & Bring a Friend!! For more info call 334-406-9683.

Ongoing

COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving!

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

To submit an announcement or event, email news@eprisenow.com

