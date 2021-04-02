Fort Rucker Community Spouses’ Club presents the Heart of Aviation Golf Scramble. All proceeds benefit the Scholarships and Community Grants Fund. The deadline to register is April 7 at noon. The Heart of Aviation Golf Scramble is an 18-hole event at Silver Wings Golf Course, and teams are comprised of four players. The teams will play the Red and Blue courses off a shotgun start. The entry fee is $65 per player for non-members and $50 per player for members. The entry fee includes tournament course fees, range balls, cart rental, lunch, prizes, and course gift. Mulligans are sold separately the day of for two for $10 per player or $40 per team. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., the range opens at 8:45 a.m. followed by announcements and the shotgun start at 9 a.m. For more information, contact Stann Tanna at 334-255-0089.