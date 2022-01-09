The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet Jan. 19 at 11 a.m., at the Enterprise Country Club, 3000 Ozark Highway. A Republican Primary Gubernatorial Candidate forum will be held. All five candidates- Governor Ivey, Lyndy Blanchard, Tim James, Jim Zeigler and Dean Odle- have been invited to participate. Candidates will be given time to discuss their background and their platform, which will be followed by a Q&A session. Social time begins at 11 a.m., an optional $12 lunch begins at 11:30 and the program begins at approximately 11:45-noon. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. To RSVP, please contact Shannon at 334-494-2753 or rwccreservations@gmail.com. She will need to know how many in your party and whether you will be eating.