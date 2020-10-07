October 7
The local Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama Council will be holding several Facebook Live Recruitment nights this year instead of hosting an in-person recruitment day due to COVID-19 restrictions. You will get to “meet” the staff, have a chance to ask questions, and sign up. Simply visit the Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama Facebook page for more information or to tune in to the live events. The remaining Facebook Live dates are Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.
October 8
Elba High School is having a community wide pep rally Thursday, Oct. 8 downtown on the square at 6:30 p.m. Come out and support the tigers! Wear your masks and please practice social distancing.
October 9
Cancelled - The Enterprise Quarter-Back Club meeting for Friday, Oct. 9 has been cancelled.
October 10
South Alabama Speedway is having End of Season Races on Saturday, Oct. 10. The races will be Modified, Street Stock, Cuplite, Mini-Sportsman, Cuplites, and featured races for Roadrunner, Coyote, and Mini-Cup. Pit gates open at 3:30 p.m. Practice at 5 p.m. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. Races start at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission is $8 adult, $4 children (6-12), 5 and under free, and $20 family 4-pack (2 adult, 2 children). Pit admission is $25 adult and $15 children (3-11).
Bama Slam is having a $1,500 Cornhole Tournament on Oct. 10 at the Bama Slam Saloon. There will be $1,500 in cash payouts: $1,000 for 1st place, $400 for 2nd place, and $100 for 3rd place. Come toss some bags and watch the football games while enjoying your favorite cold beverages from the Bama Slam Saloon! $30 per team and it can only be paid the day of the tournament. Pre-register your team at https://forms.gle/wdaZAd3egk1Lemqg7. Please contact Joe Blackburn at 601-730-1438 for any additional questions.
Coffee County Cattlemen’s Association will host the 2020 Invitational Steer and Heifer Show Oct. 10 at the Ag Center Complex, New Brockton. $25 per animal. Novice Showmanship for ages 3-8. Showmanship 9 a.m. followed by novice showmanship, heifer classes and steer classes. Lunch provided by Coffee County Cattlemen’s Association. For show information, questions, rules, and entry form request contact Coffee County Extension Office at 334-894-5596 or email gpm0006@auburn.edu.
October 11
2020 Enterprise Country Club Junior Golf Series is a monthly 9-hole competition for golfers age 18 and younger from July to October. This is open to members and nonmembers. These events will be 9-hole stroke play with a double par max that will allow young golfers to improve their skills, promote the use of club facilities, and increase their love for the game. 10 & under are Red Tee (requires parent to caddy), 11-12 are Gold Tees, 13-14 are White Tees, 15-16 are Blue Tees, and 17-18 are Blue Tees. Girls will play from the same tees with the exception of 15-16 (Red) and 17-18 (Silver). The remaining dates are Oct. 11 and Championship on Oct. 25. 3 p.m. is tee off. Entry fee is $15 per event. Grand prize: stand bag with “ECC Junior Champ 2020” engraving. Please call the clubhouse at (334) 347-2726 with any questions and to register. All information can be found at enterprisecountryclub.org. New players are welcome.
October 12
Columbus Day is Oct. 12. All Enterprise city offices will be closed.
October 16
Medical Center Enterprise is hosting a job fair for RNs, LPNs and CNAs. It will take place virtually on Oct. 16 and in person on Oct. 23. To register, call 334-393-8704. Other dates available if needed. MCE offers sign-on bonuses and tuition reimbursement. If you know someone who is an RN, LPN or CNA and might be thinking of a change in their career, share our job fair with them!
Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary Inc. 2020 Annual Wildlife Art Auction is scheduled for Oct. 16 thru Oct. 19. It’s been a wild year so far and we are about to make it even wilder. The bidding begins at midnight on Oct. 16 and ends Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. This is a virtual auction with on-line bidding through Facebook. The funds will go to Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary Inc. to help wildlife. See their Facebook Page for more information.
Senior Fishing Day at Johnny Henderson Park is Friday, Oct. 16. Must be 55 years of age or older to participate. It is free! Please refer to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources guidelines for license and rules & regulations. Fishing is only allowed during daylight hours and in the large lake. No fishing is allowed either of the smaller areas. We ask that you are considerate of all other wildlife in our parks while fishing. Please keep at least a 6-foot distance away from other park visitors.
October 17
Boxtoberfest 2020 (Breast Cancer Fundraiser) is hosted by CrossFit FXT/Functional Training Center (111 S. Conner St., Enterprise) and is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. - noon. This is a 2 person CrossFit competition fundraiser for Coffee county Family Services to fund breast cancer screenings. 2 person teams in RX and Scaled categories. As this is a fundraiser, there will be small prize packs awarded to only division winners in each category (male/male, male/female, female/female). There will be 3 events in standard competition scoring format. For more information, see their Facebook Page or call 334-797-2482.
Aglow International Meeting scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. at Po Folks Restaurant in Enterprise. The guest speaker is Liz Sipper from Enterprise. Come and invite others! For more information, call 334-406-9683.
October 20
Make your fall a little sweeter by joining Enterprise State Community College’s fall cookie decorating class. You will be able to bring home beautiful cookies that look and taste great. Join them Oct. 20 from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. in the MPR. Cost to participate is $25 (all supplies are included). Space is limited. To take part, call (334) 347-2623 ext. 2340.
October 21
The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet Oct. 21, 11 a.m., at the Enterprise Country Club, 3000 Ozark Highway. The guest speaker will be K. Carl Smith. Mr. Smith was scheduled to appear at our September meeting which was cancelled due to weather. K. Carl is a member of the Trump Presidential Campaign Coalition Advisory Board and is the author of the best-selling book, Frederick Douglass Republicans. Social time begins at 11 a.m.; an optional $12 buffet served by club employees begins at 11:30 a.m.; and the program begins at approximately noon. Social distancing will be observed and per Governor Ivey’s directive, masks should be worn except while eating. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. Please contact Jan to RSVP at 334-494-3763 or rwccreservations@gmail.com.
Southeast Alabama Works is presenting “Follow This Leader 2” Leadership Development Training. This is day and a half training via virtual platform: Oct. 21 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Oct. 22 9 a.m. – noon. Leadership classes do not have to be taken in sequence. There is a $40 registration fee which includes a printed workbook. Topics covered in training: time/task management, generational management, a deep dive in to Millennials and Gen Z, emotional intelligence, professional communication, and true colors. Deadline to register is Friday, Oct. 9. Link to register: https://bit.ly/2ZoGdzV.
October 24
The Boll Weevil Fall Festival is scheduled for Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in beautiful Downtown Enterprise at the Boll Weevil Monument. This outdoor socially distanced event will showcase our unique Main Street merchants and restaurants, handcrafted gifts, décor, art, festival food, entertainment, and more. State Health Orders and CDC guidelines should be observed.
October 28
Fall Family Fun Fest is being brought to you by Sam Boswell Honda Buick GMC and James Gang Amusements and is scheduled for Oct. 28 – Oct. 31 at 609 Boll Weevil Circle. There will be carnival rides, midway games, and food vendors. All CDC guidelines will be followed. The event will be open each day from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Sam Boswell Honda Buick GMC proceeds benefit local charities. Want a free pass? Stop by Sam Boswell Honda or Sam Boswell Buick GMC and test drive any vehicle in inventory and you will receive 1 free pass to the Fall Family Fun Fest for any day of your choosing. Not only will you receive the free pass, but you will also be registered to win a 2021 Accord that they will be giving away in January! For details on how to get a free pass, text “Carnival” to 474747.
October 30
Spooky in the City is being hosted by Enterprise Parks and Recreation on Friday, Oct. 30 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. in Enterprise. Enterprise Parks and Recreation’s annual Spooky in the Park will be replaced this year by a social-distance friendly Halloween event: Spooky in the City. Our goal is to provide the public with the ability to play a free virtual game around the city from the comfort and safety of their vehicles. We encourage everyone to get in the spooky spirit, put on your favorite costume, and gather your family for a Halloween themed game on the go and collect free goodies from each “Spooky Stop.” There will be 10 different Spooky Stops around the city. Teams who stop at all 10 Spooky Stops and complete the virtual game riddles will be provided a link to enter their team to win the Spooky in the City Grade Prize. This prize is worth over $1,200 and is made up entirely of prizes donated by local businesses! That’s not all! Those teams will also be entered to win the Spooky in the City Runner Up Prize worth over $500 and filled with items donated by local businesses. To find out how to play and how to register your team (it’s free) for Spooky in the City, please visit our website: https://www.enterpriseal.gov/379/Spooky-in-the-City.
Bama Slam Halloween Weekend is Oct. 30 – Nov 1 at 567 Co. Rd. 156 in New Brockton. Thunder in the Mud Halloween Weekend with $21,000 cash prize is presented by Mitchell Automotive. Ten Buck Two Racing presents: Shocktober Thunder in the Mud with XBR. Celebrate Halloween in Ten Buck Two with the Bama Slam Family as we throw the SHOCKTOBER event of the year! It’s going to be muddy and it’s going to be fast. Along with races, Bama Slam will bring an explosive and action packed weekend for the entire family to enjoy. Events will include: the Bama Slam Bigfoot Hunt with $1,000 cash prize, saloon concert, haunted ATV trails, haunted car ride, fall festival, hay maze, smash car, trunk or treat (Bama Slam Style), pumpkin patch and pumpkin carving stations, festival games, and much more. For more information, check out their Facebook Page or call 877-907-7687.
October 31
Trick or Treat in Enterprise will occur on Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Please practice good safety by maintaining social distancing, and all appropriate State Health Orders.
Trick or Treat in Elba will happen on Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Homeowners that are participating in the trick or treating will have their front porch light on. Those choosing not to take part should leave their porch lights off.
South Alabama Speedway is having Last Race of 2020 Season on Saturday, Oct. 31. Trick-or-Treat in the pits. End of Season Races: Super Stock, Roadrunner, Coyote, Mini-Cups. Pit gates open at 3 p.m. Practice at 5 p.m. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. Races start at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission: $8 adult, $4 children (6-12), 5 and under free, and $20 family 4-pack (2 adult, 2 children). Pit admission: $25 adult and $15 children (3-11).
October On-going
The Enterprise Public Library is having a book sale now until Oct. 31, during library open hours. There is a large selection of children and adult Halloween books for sale. The books are priced 50 cents and up. Shop early to receive the best selection. New stock is put out weekly. Thank you for supporting your library.
“Stuff the Truck” for Wiregrass Area Food Bank. You can drop off food or monetary donations to the Board Office (101 Douglas Brown Circle, Enterprise) anytime in October. We will be stuffing the truck on Thursday, Oct. 29, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. We will be happy to pick-up at your office, if needed! Please make checks payable to Wiregrass Area Food Bank. The most needed food items: canned fruits and vegetables; packaged pasta and rice; soup; pure fruit and vegetable juices; peanut butter; canned meats and stews; canned tuna; baby food, cereal and formula (must be within code date); and canned and dried beans.
The Haunted Trails at Bama Slam will be open every Friday and Saturday in October. Beginning Friday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m., the trails are open. $10 per vehicle, for a ride to the world famous Bama Bash… now etched into history forever as the Bama Blood Bash. You can load up the whole family, or come down the trails in your ATV or SxS. For more information, contact Bama Slam at 877-907-7687.
RE/MAX Premier is having a Pumpkin Decorating Contest! Go to their Facebook Page (REMAX Premier Wiregrass), add a comment to the post about the pumpkin contest, and include a picture of your pumpkin. The winner will be chosen Oct. 31. Enter to win a hello fall door hanger hand-crafted by a Ft. Rucker military spouse and Hammond’s chocolate/caramel from Shopaholic Home Décor and Gifts.
Enterprise Parks and Recreation basketball registration is Oct. 5 – 16. Register online at eprd.recdesk.com or register in person at the Recreation Center. Cost is $35 per participant. Birth certificate is required at the time of registration.
A Fall Festival will be happening every weekend in October at Bama Slam in New Brockton, thanks to Pope Tents & Events and sponsored by Mitchell Automotive. There is a hay maze, pumpkin patch, pumpkin carving, games, and much more. Call 1-877-907-7687 for more information.
November 2
Toys for Tots sign up for children between the ages of 0 and 12 at the Coffee County Family Services Center (208 West Brunson St in Enterprise) will be Nov. 2 – Nov. 18 (Monday – Thursday), 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. by appointment only. We are open on Veteran’s Day. What to bring: birth certificates, proof of custody for children (if applicable), photo ID & social security card for parent/guardian, proof of income, and proof of residency (utility bill, etc.). Call Coffee County Family Services Center at (334) 393-8538 or email director@coffeecountyfsc.org for an appointment or more information.
November 3
Presidential Election Day is Nov. 3.
November 14
Slam Jam at Bama Slam is hosted by Deep South Volleyball Club and is scheduled for Nov. 14 from 9:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. at 567 Co. Rd. 156, New Brockton. The USA Beach Volleyball Tournament Register and more information can be found at https://www.gulfcoastvolleyball.org/slamjam.
November 19
The EHS JROTC Wildcat Battalion will host the Make-Up Steak Cooking on Thursday, Nov. 19. We apologize for the delay but this is as soon as we can feasibly accomplish it. Tickets must be presented at the counter to redeem steak dinner. If you would like a refund, please email tickets to EHS, ATTN: SGM Price, 1801 Boll Weevil Circle, Enterprise, AL 36330. Be sure to include name and address for a check refund to be sent to. We will have our Annual Fall Steak Sale in conjunction with the "Make-Up Steak Cooking".
December 5
Whoville Celebration Festival Downtown Enterprise is scheduled for Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Holiday fun for the entire family in beautiful downtown Enterprise. Join the fun in Downtown Enterprise as we transform into “Whoville for the Holidays” at our “Whoville Holiday Celebration”. Along with fabulous holiday shopping opportunities, there will be tons of family friendly activities including appearances by the Grinch and Who Characters, Santa and Mrs. Claus, a Who Look-a-like Contest, Max’s Holiday Pet Parade and tons of activities throughout the downtown district.
