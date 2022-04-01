Ongoing

COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving!

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

April 2

The Wiregrass Autism Acceptance Walk, held by the Wiregrass Autism Group, will be April 2, 10 a.m. at Bates Memorial Stadium in Enterprise.

April 5

The Spring Carnival Extravaganza will be April 5—April 9 at Sam Boswell Honda across from the Wal-Mart in Enterprise. Tuesday through Friday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Enjoy your favorite carnival foods including corn dogs and funnel cake. Get the thrill of your life on the exciting rides or win your sweetheart a prize in an honest game of chance. Armbands are $20.00 Tuesday through Thursday and $20.00 Friday and Saturday. Admission and parking are FREE!

April 9

Easter at the Market will be April 9 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Enterprise Farmers Market. This year’s event will feature all the wonderful produce and arts and crafts vendors, games, hat decorating and our Eggstra-Special, Deviled Egg Contest! The produce and crafts vendors will open at 7 a.m. and will remain at the market until about noon. Other activities will take place between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., including a hat-decorating class from 8 to 11 a.m. and an Egg and Spoon race for all ages beginning at 9 a.m.

Spring Festival at the Monument will be April 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Downtown Enterprise. The event will feature a vendor market, music, Easter hat parade and contest, kids zone, food stations and more!

April 12

The Coffee County Education Retirees Association will meet Tuesday, April 12th, at the Coffee County Farm Center in New Brockton. The meeting will begin at the new time of 10 a.m. This month’s program will be presented by Kay Holland from Respite Care which provides a short-term relief for primary caregiver. Remember to bring your pop tabs, canned food and school supplies. You may pay your dues of $10 at this meeting. For questions call Barbara Cole at 334-389-6335.

April 16

Aglow International will have its monthly meeting at the Gathering Room, 217 S Main St., Enterprise on Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. The guest speaker is Sabrina Reynolds from Opp. Come and invite others! For more information, contact 334-406-9683.

April 22

The Coffee County Relay for Life will be held April 22 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Bates Memorial Stadium, located at 502 E. Watts St. in Enterprise. For more information, email Meghan Kennedy at coffeecountyrelayforlife@gmail.com.

April 30

The 48th Annual Piney Woods Arts Festival “A Juried Arts & Crafts Show” will take place April 30 from 9 a.m.—5 p.m. and May 1 12 p.m.—4 p.m. Held on the grounds of Enterprise State Community College (on the running track), this year’s festival features original art and crafts by approximately over 50 artists, a Children’s Fun Center, food, special events include a Civil War Living Display and the Weevil City Cruisers Car and Truck Show, live entertainment and a ton of fun!

