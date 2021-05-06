Ongoing

Get Outside with Alabama: A free webinar series on horticulture and home gardening will be held each Wednesday in May 1 at 1 p.m. and will continue through June 2. Connect at auburn.zoom.us/j/82398811386.

Diabetes Empowerment Education Program: The Alabama Extension Office with Auburn University will host a six-week series of Zoom classes on diabetes self-management strategies beginning on May 25 at 10 a.m. Register at https://auburn.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEqdO2urjkrGt2pkb9ubRAD7mlNrupM4z3h.

May 13

The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce will hold an Ambassador interested meeting on Thursday, May 13 at noon at the Chamber of Commerce office located at 553 Glover Avenue. Come enjoy fun and fellowship and learn what the Ambassadors are all about! For questions or to RSVP, contact the Chamber at (334) 347-0581 or info@enterprisealabama.com

May 15